Jaguars DC Todd Wash Updates Myles Jack's Progress at Outside Linebacker

Linebacker Myles Jack has played a lot of roles for the Jacksonville Jaguars since the club selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, but this fall has featured a first for even him.

In his time as a Jaguars, Jack has played strong side linebacker, nickel inside linebacker and full-time middle linebacker. But in 2020, Jack is set to be Jacksonville's weak side linebacker for the first time thanks to the addition of middle linebacker Joe Schobert this offseason.

"You go out and get a guy to fill that position and we’ll get better production out of that position because now that we have Myles [Jack] playing will, we’re going to get really good production out of him," head coach Doug Marrone said after last Saturday's scrimmage.

"When you look at the overall take of those two stacked linebacker positions, those guys have been good and on the same page. They communicate well together which is one thing you look at early on. They talk to each other; they have a good feel for it so I’m expecting those guys to make a lot of plays for us.”

In four seasons, Jack has appeared in 59 regular season games and started 53, recording 287 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, 5.5 sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. In Jack's two seasons at middle linebacker, however, he recorded 117 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 27 games.

Jack has been on the outside for the entirety of Jacksonville's training camp this year, with defensive coordinator Todd Wash noting Wednesday that Jack at the weak side spot is a bigger adjustment for him as a coach than it is for Jack himself. For the last two years, Jack was the general of Wash's defense, but now he is set to be asked to be more of a playmaker than a communicator.

“I’ll be honest with you, it was probably a bigger adjustment for me, I’d walk in the huddle and I’d want to talk to him and not Joe [Schobert] because I’m so used to talking to Myles as the mike [linebacker]," Wash said during a media conference on Wednesday. "So, it was probably more of an adjustment for me than it is Myles."

What has Wash seen from Jack in training camp thus far? Jack has flashed against the run at times throughout camp, which was his primary area of weakness last season. It appears Wash has seen the same, while also noting Jack's skill set is a good fit for the weak side.

"But he’s more of a spatial player, just because of his athleticism. That’s the way Telvin [Smith] was when he played at the WILL spot. So, you really see him in space, making a lot of plays," Wash said. "His athleticism obviously coming back from that knick that he has last year. He’s healthy, he’s in great shape. So, we really see the athleticism and the playmaking ability out of him at that WILL position."

The success of Jacksonville's run defense will likely hinge on the performances of Jack and Schobert, so any progress the Jaguars see out of either of them throughout camp and practices before Week 1 is key, especially considering Jack is more well-versed in the defensive scheme than Schobert.

"I think coming into this system, a system that’s been around for a while, have guys who’ve played it for awhile on the frontend and the backend and the defensive line and in linebacker, it’s been great just to be able to communicate out there," Schobert said Wednesday.

"Myles [Jack] before every play is talking, just our little checks that we have as a back or as a safety. Communication’s been great and it’s just nice to be able to hear it loud and clear. That allows us to make less mistakes because we’re all on the same page."