JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Jaguars DC Todd Wash Updates Myles Jack's Progress at Outside Linebacker

John Shipley

Linebacker Myles Jack has played a lot of roles for the Jacksonville Jaguars since the club selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, but this fall has featured a first for even him. 

In his time as a Jaguars, Jack has played strong side linebacker, nickel inside linebacker and full-time middle linebacker. But in 2020, Jack is set to be Jacksonville's weak side linebacker for the first time thanks to the addition of middle linebacker Joe Schobert this offseason. 

"You go out and get a guy to fill that position and we’ll get better production out of that position because now that we have Myles [Jack] playing will, we’re going to get really good production out of him," head coach Doug Marrone said after last Saturday's scrimmage.  

"When you look at the overall take of those two stacked linebacker positions, those guys have been good and on the same page. They communicate well together which is one thing you look at early on. They talk to each other; they have a good feel for it so I’m expecting those guys to make a lot of plays for us.”

In four seasons, Jack has appeared in 59 regular season games and started 53, recording 287 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, 5.5 sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. In Jack's two seasons at middle linebacker, however, he recorded 117 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 27 games.

Jack has been on the outside for the entirety of Jacksonville's training camp this year, with defensive coordinator Todd Wash noting Wednesday that Jack at the weak side spot is a bigger adjustment for him as a coach than it is for Jack himself. For the last two years, Jack was the general of Wash's defense, but now he is set to be asked to be more of a playmaker than a communicator. 

“I’ll be honest with you, it was probably a bigger adjustment for me, I’d walk in the huddle and I’d want to talk to him and not Joe [Schobert] because I’m so used to talking to Myles as the mike [linebacker]," Wash said during a media conference on Wednesday. "So, it was probably more of an adjustment for me than it is Myles."

What has Wash seen from Jack in training camp thus far? Jack has flashed against the run at times throughout camp, which was his primary area of weakness last season. It appears Wash has seen the same, while also noting Jack's skill set is a good fit for the weak side.

"But he’s more of a spatial player, just because of his athleticism. That’s the way Telvin [Smith] was when he played at the WILL spot. So, you really see him in space, making a lot of plays," Wash said. "His athleticism obviously coming back from that knick that he has last year. He’s healthy, he’s in great shape. So, we really see the athleticism and the playmaking ability out of him at that WILL position."

The success of Jacksonville's run defense will likely hinge on the performances of Jack and Schobert, so any progress the Jaguars see out of either of them throughout camp and practices before Week 1 is key, especially considering Jack is more well-versed in the defensive scheme than Schobert.

"I think coming into this system, a system that’s been around for a while, have guys who’ve played it for awhile on the frontend and the backend and the defensive line and in linebacker, it’s been great just to be able to communicate out there," Schobert said Wednesday. 

"Myles [Jack] before every play is talking, just our little checks that we have as a back or as a safety. Communication’s been great and it’s just nice to be able to hear it loud and clear. That allows us to make less mistakes because we’re all on the same page."

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette to Sign With Buccaneers

After taking handoffs from one former sixth-round quarterback in Jacksonville, Leonard Fournette is set to do the same a little further south in Florida this year.

John Shipley

by

Ln2020

Thursday Marks 25th Anniversary of First-Ever Jacksonville Jaguars Game

The first-ever Jaguars game kicked off exactly 25 years ago today, leading to an interesting history since.

John Shipley

What Will It Take For UDFA's To Make the 2020 Jaguars Roster?

In one of the most uncertain offseason in NFL history, it will be harder than ever for undrafted free agents to make the roster. Former UDFA Jaguars offer advice on what it could take.

KassidyHill

Film Room: Reviewing Each of Jaguars RB Devine Ozigbo's Touches in 2019

With Devine Ozigbo only getting carries or receptions in one game last season, we take a look at what he showed in 2019 to give the Jaguars confidence moving forward.

John Shipley

Jaguars DC Todd Wash 'Was Excited' For Yannick Ngakoue Following Trade to Vikings

Todd Wash, who had been Jacksonville's defensive coordinator for the entirety of Yannick Ngakoue's tenure with the Jaguars, gave support to Ngakoue on Wednesday.

John Shipley

Former Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette Goes Unclaimed on Waivers

One day after the Jacksonville Jaguars released running back Leonard Fournette, the former No. 4 overall pick has gone unclaimed on waivers.

John Shipley

by

Brookcyclones

Todd Wash on Jaguars' K'Lavon Chaisson: 'We're Going To Play Him At Defensive End'

The rookie outside linebacker-defensive end was teased as versatile enough to play both as a pass rusher and run defender. But recent roster changes and his practice tape have Todd Wash ready to label him as a defensive end.

KassidyHill

Dede Westbrook, 3 Other Jaguars Return to Practice in Limited Capacity on Wednesday

Jacksonville's veteran slot receiver got his first amount of practice in several weeks during a limited practice Wednesday.

John Shipley

Column: Who Deserves the Blame for Mass Exodus of Jaguars Players?

With just a handful of Jaguars left from the 2017 team which almost made the AFC Championship game, who truly deserves blame for the downfall of the Jaguars?

John Shipley

Chris Thompson Expresses Shock on Jaguars Releasing Leonard Fournette

Chris Thompson wasn't teammates with Leonard Fournette for long, but it is clear he was certainly expecting to be suiting up with him on the Jaguars this fall.

John Shipley