Tom Brady to Trevor Lawrence: 'The Future is Bright For You'

The Greatest of All-Time left an encouraging message for Trevor Lawrence on the day of his retirement.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has received endorsements from his fair share of opposing players and coaches, but perhaps none carry the weight of the one he got on Tuesday night.

On the same day Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 years and seven Super Bowl wins, the future Hall of Famer made sure to give Lawrence high praise.

"Happy retirement @tombrady. You truly paved the way for quarterbacks for decades. Thankful for your example ... the game will miss you," Lawrence posted on Instagram following Brady's announcement.

Brady followed up with Lawrence, resharing the rookie quarterback's post and making his feelings for Lawrence's talent clear by responding: "@tlawrence16 the future is bright for you."

Considering Brady's career spanned as long as Lawrence's entire life to this point, it is noteworthy to see arguably the greatest quarterback and most accomplished NFL player of all time give Lawrence some kind words on the final day of his career.

Lawrence, drafted No. 1 overall by the Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft, can only hope to have a career that comes close to resembling Brady's, but it is a big boost to see Brady himself express confidence in Lawrence.

Lawrence finished his rookie season with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions as the Jaguars struggled in a 3-14 campaign. Lawrence didn't play Brady at any point, but Lawrence did receive strong praise from Brady's former head coach -- Bill Belichick -- ahead of the Jaguars' contest against the Patriots in Week 17.

"So I think he’s had a good year and I think he’ll be a solid NFL player. Maybe great, I don’t know, but he’s certainly made a lot of progress this year," Belichick said.

"Obviously, a big kid. Big arm. Really strong arm. Can whip the ball. Can make all the throws. Pretty fast. Runs well. He does a good job of spreading the ball around. He uses all of his receivers. I'd say he's hit his fair share of deep balls. Looks like a really good prospect."

Brady's time in the NFL is over, but perhaps Tuesday won't be the final time he touches base with Lawrence depending on the Jaguars' head coach hire. The Jaguars are still looking for Urban Meyer's replacement and have interviewed Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich twice for the role.

Leftwich spent two years as Brady's offensive coordinator, and a Leftwich hire in Jacksonville would likely go on to develop the line of communication between Brady and Lawrence.