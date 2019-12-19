Tom Coughlin Releases Statement Following Firing: ‘I Will Always Be Supportive of the Jaguars’

Big changes came to Jacksonville on Wednesday as Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan fired executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin following three seasons with the team.

Coughlin released a statement Wednesday night following his outsing, in which he reiterated his support for the Jaguars as a franchise.

“As head of football operations for the Jaguars the last three years I was responsible for all things football related to football. I take great pride in our accomplishments, especially in 2017," Coughlin said. "I’d like to thank Shad Khan for the opportunity to come back to Jacksonville, all the players and staff for their efforts, and the great fans here for their support. I was the first coach of this franchise and I will always be supportive of the Jaguars.”

Coughlin was fired days after the NFL Players Association released a statement slamming Jacksonville for breaking league labor rules that are in the collective bargaining agreement, such as fining players for not showing up to rehab or treatment at the Jaguars' facilities in the offseason.

According to Chris Mortenson of ESPN, Coughlin's agent Sandy Montag said "there is plenty of football left in Tom Coughlin."

Coughlin, who served as Jacksonville's first-ever head coach from 1995-2002, became an embattled figure within and outside the Jaguars organization in recent seasons. Despite leading the team to a 10-6 record and the AFC Championship in 2017, Coughlin's strict rule and micromanagement rubbed many the wrong way and directly led to the departures of Jalen Ramsey, Allen Robinson, and others.

In a statement Wednesday, Khan said he had already decided to move on from Coughlin once the 2019 season was over, but he had changed his mind in recent days and decided to pull the trigger now.

"Within the past hour I informed Tom Coughlin that he was being relieved of his duties as Executive Vice President of Football Operations of the Jacksonville Jaguars, effective this evening. I determined earlier this fall that making this move at the conclusion of the 2019 season would be in everyone’s best interests but, in recent days, I reconsidered and decided to make this change immediately," Khan said.

"I thank Tom for his efforts, not only over the past three years but for all he did from our very first season, 25 years ago, to put the Jacksonville Jaguars on the map. General Manager Dave Caldwell and Head Coach Doug Marrone will each report directly to me on an interim basis. My expectations, and those of our fans, for our final two games and the 2020 season are high."