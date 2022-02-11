Tony Boselli Becomes Jaguars' First-Ever Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Tony Boselli's long wait has finally ended.

For years, Boselli has been able to hold many titles. All-Pro, Pro Bowler, first-ever Jaguars, arguably the greatest Jaguar, and simply one of the best offensive linemen of his era.

But the title that had long escaped Boselli was Pro Football Hall of Famer. And on Thursday, that changed as Boselli was announced as a member of the next wave of inductions into the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Boselli is the first Jaguars draft pick to be elected to the hall, which is a testament to the magnitude of his induction after six consecutive years as a finalist. Boselli will officially be enshrined and receive his gold jacket in Canton with the rest of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class in August.

“Tony has also represented the Jaguars with class since the day he arrived. Beyond his exceptional on-field performance, since retirement he has been an integral member of the Jaguars family while calling Jacksonville home for more than 25 years," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said.

"No one understands, defends, supports or loves the Jaguars and Duval like Tony Boselli. I think I speak for everyone when I say congratulations, Tony. Gold looks good on you.”

Cliff Branch, Leroy Butler, Art McNally, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Dick Vermeil, Bryant Young will join Boselli in Canton.

Boselli was the Jaguars' first-ever draft selection, being picked second overall in the 1995 NFL Draft. He held down the team's left tackle spot until 2001, being elected to the Pro Bowl five times. He was a first-team All-Pro three times (1997-99) and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame second-team All-1990s Team.

Boselli's career was cut short due to shoulder injuries, leaving him with only 91 career games played. One of the top offensive tackles of his era despite the injuries, Boselli has been a top-10 finalist for several years.

Boselli has received widespread support from former offensive linemen for his Canton candidacy, including from Hall of Fame lineman Anthony Munoz.

"You know, first of all, people always hate on me when I promote Tony Boselli. 'Oh he's another Trojan!' I say hey if he went to Appalachian State and I watched the guy play, he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame," Munoz said last in 2020 on 1010 XL.