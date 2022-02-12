Tony Boselli's Long-Awaited Hall of Fame Journey Creates Historic Moment For Jaguars and 'Team Boselli'

The first Jaguar is now a football immortal, ending a long journey for him, the franchsie and city he represents and the family who has helped craft his journey.

Thursday night presented many surreal moments for Jacksonville Jaguars legend and new Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Boselli. But, just as with the rest of Boselli's historic career, it created just as many memorable moments for those around the former offensive tackle.

The moment fellow Hall of Fame offensive tackle and USC Trojans legend Anthony Muñoz knocked on his door with a gold jacket in hand was one of the moments that has stuck with Boselli, with his wife Angi soaking it in with him.

The moment all-time great Bruce Smith personally introduced him at NFL Honors, culminating a football journey that saw each have epic clashes on the gridiron before their days in Canton.

The moment Boselli walked across the stage that night, soaking in the fact that after several years as a finalist without getting that knock, he knew what it was like to be on the other side.

And the moments keep adding up. For Boselli, who was in his sixth year as a finalist in 2022 before ending his long wait to enter Canton, they were moments he could celebrate for not just himself.

"I think it's all the Jaguar fans. It's our organization, the Jaguars organization, something I think everyone on this call knows I hold very dear and close," Boselli said on Friday afternoon, a day after becoming a pioneer in Jaguars history.

"And I feel like you know, since the day I got drafted in 1995, part of my responsibilities, I represent the organization. I represent the franchise, and I've taken that serious and I've tried to represent it the right way my entire career, and then even post-career. And so I'm really excited for the fans, for the City of Jacksonville and for the Jaguars organization."

Boselli has long been considered the greatest Jaguar of all-time. The first-ever draft pick in Jaguars history, the Jaguars took a young Boselli out of USC at No. 2 overall in the 1995 NFL Draft and proceeded to build around him under head coach Tom Coughlin.

And it didn't take long for Boselli or the Jaguars to make a name for themselves. Boselli was named a Pro Bowler in 1996, the same year the Jaguars went 9-7 and advanced all the way to the AFC Championship Game.

Boselli would go on to become arguably the most decorated player in franchise history, earning five Pro Bowl nods, making the All-Pro First-Team three straight years from 1997-99 and being named to the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team. In what is widely seen has the golden era of left tackle play in the NFL, Boselli stood out time and time again.

That is why on Thursday night, Boselli's long wait toward NFL immortality came to a close, creating a historic moment for his family, a Jaguars organization and fan base that has pushed for him and adored him his entire career and all Jaguars before and after him.

Now, the Jaguars and their fans will no longer have to wonder when they will have representation in Canton and in football lore as a whole. Now, Jaguars of the present and future won't have to wonder if it is possible to make it to the Hall of Fame while making your career's mark in Northeast Florida.

"It's a big honor and I hope, you know, I hope that guys who play in Jacksonville get more recognition," Boselli said on Friday.

"I hope Fred Taylor gets the recognition he deserves. And I hope Jimmy [Smith], who was one of the great receivers, I mean, you know, anyone who played against them didn't enjoy it that day. You know, Jimmy was a great player. I hope they get the recognition they deserve and I hope in the future, all Jaguars [do]."

Boselli's journey to the Hall of Fame saw him anchor some of the best non-Super Bowl winning teams of the 1990s. From 1996-99, they made the playoffs four times and had a combined regular season record of 45-19. This was undoubtedly the greatest era of Jaguars football, and Boselli was one of the most pivotal centerpieces.

The Jaguars' and Boselli's success during his career helped set the tone for his historic moment and his paving of the way for his teammates and current Jaguars. Now, the Hall of Famer believes it will take the same formula for the Jaguars to continue to get recognition at the highest level.

"One way you get recognition, and the reason we did get recognition back in the 90s, [was] because we won football games," Boselli said.

"I hope we start winning football games, because that'd be good for the fans and it would be good for the organization. It'd be good for the players. Because I think we do have good players and, and sometimes being in a small market, you don't get the recognition, maybe some of the bigger markets. The only way to fix that is by having success."

Ultimately, though, Boselli's big moment on Thursday and all of the moments before it aren't just a moment for him and anyone who has ever donned Jaguars colors with pride. Boselli wasn't just a member of the Jaguars, after all. He is also the leading member of 'Team Boselli', a close-knit family of seven that has gone through the trials and tribulations of the journey to Canton together.

"They've been crushed in the past. I mean, it's funny looking back now, we'd sit in the hotel room and I get a phone call saying you're not in and the whole room would be crying," Boselli said. Except for me, I'd be sitting there this numb and my kids will all be crying. So just imagine the opposite reaction when they found out they were so excited. They enjoyed the whole process."

"They want to be a part of it as much as possible. And so it's been a neat family moment."

The good times and surreal moments don't end here for Team Boselli. He will still pick a (so-far undisclosed) member of his life and football journey to induct him into Canton in August. He still has to get the bust made and fitted for the Jacket.

But along the entire journey, Boselli won't be alone. He will have his family, an entire city, an organization, and several generations of players coming with him.

"I really view this is not just, you know, yeah, I'm getting in the Hall of Fame. It is an individual award. There's no two ways about it. But football has really defined my life and it's the greatest team sport," Boselli said.

"It's like we have a saying in our house, Team Boselli. And so getting into the Hall of Fame, they're coming with me. Like this is big for them. This is you know, and I view that the same ways you know about the organization and the people in Jacksonville."