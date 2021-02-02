Tracking Jaguars' Urban Meyer's Coaching Staff: Which Assistants Are Joining?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly made a number of hires to both sides of the ball on new head coach Urban Meyer's coaching staff. Here, we try to keep track of each update of his reported hires thus far.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has already been on the job for over two weeks, using much of that time putting together his first NFL coaching staff.

The Jaguars have yet to make any official announcements on hirings related to Meyer's coaching staff, but there have been numerous reports about the coaches who are slated to join Meyer in Jacksonville in 2021. Here, we try to update the latest news for each role.

Offense

Offensive coordinator: Darrell Bevell is expected to be named Jacksonville's offensive coordinator. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo first reported Bevell's hiring. Bevell spent seven seasons as Seattle's offensive coordinator from 2011-2017 and was Detroit's offensive coordinator for the last two seasons.

Passing game coordinator: Another former Seahawks' offensive coordinator is expected to join Jacksonville's staff in Brian Schottenheimer, who is reportedly set to be the team's passing game coordinator. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported the hire.

Quarterbacks coach: Undetermined. There has been no official news of a hire at quarterbacks coach, but Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported last week that a few names under consideration are Mike McCoy and Mike Sullivan.

Running backs coach: Undetermined. It hasn't yet been made clear if running backs coach Terry Robiskie will be joining Meyer's staff.

Tight ends coach: According to Sean Fitz of Lions247, the Jaguars will be hiring Penn State co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Tyler Bowen. Bowen has a track record as both a tight ends coach and offensive line coach at the college football level. He called plays for Penn State in the 2019 Cotton Bowl, when the Nittany Lions set a school record for points in a bowl game with 53.

Offensive line coach: Undetermined, but Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported on January 19 that Meyer was expected to retain offensive line coach George Warhop.

Wide receivers coach: According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Jaguars are set to hire Sanjay Lal as their wide receivers coach. Lal served as a senior offensive assistant for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.

Defense

Defensive coordinator: The Jaguars are expected to name former Baltimore Ravens defensive line coach Joe Cullen as defensive coordinator, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. Cullen has never been an NFL defensive coordinator but has a long track record as a defensive line coach.

Defensive line coach: FOX Sports' and The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported that the Jaguars are expected to hire former Alabama co-defensive coordinator and Atlanta Falcons defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi.

Former Ravens assistant defensive line coach Sterling Lucas will also reportedly be joining the Jaguars' staff, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

Linebackers coach: Undetermined. Brett McMurphy of Stadium reported that Charlie Strong would likely be the linebackers coach, but the Jaguars also interviewed former Baltimore Ravens defensive assistant Zach Orr for the position, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Defensive backs coach: Former Ohio State and Texas defensive coordinator Chris Ash will be Jacksonville's secondary coach, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Special teams

Special teams coordinator: Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Jaguars are set to hire former Seahawks special teams coordinator Brian Schneider. Former Dallas Cowboys special teams assistant coach Carlos Polk will also reportedly join the staff, according to ESPN's Field Yates.