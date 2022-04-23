Trent Baalke: Extension Discussions With Cam Robinson ‘Moving in the Right Direction'

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke is drawing closer and closer to finalizing one of his top priorities: left tackle Cam Robinson.

Robinson has been franchise-tagged by the Jaguars and Baalke in each of the last two seasons as the second-year general manager has made Robinson one of the team's top building blocks. Now, Baalke and the Jaguars are moving to ensure Robinson is around for more than just 2022.

"We’re continuing to work and have had some great discussions with Cam [Robinson] and his agent, so I think that’s moving in the right direction," Baalke said on Friday during a pre-draft luncheon and press conference at TIAA Bank Field.

"We’re going to continue to move down that road and see what we can get done. As far as preparing, we’re looking at who can help this football team the most."

The Jaguars' tagging of Robinson has led many to assume the Jaguars won't select an offensive tackle at No. 1 overall, though Baalke himself did his part to shoot that notion down on Friday.

"Some people have said we have Cam tagged so we’re not looking at the tackle position, I wouldn’t go down that road," Baalke said. "Right now, everybody’s fair game as far as this draft is concerned and every position.”

By signing the tender last week, Robinson is now set to officially earn $16,662,000 in 2022 -- the largest cap hit on the roster.

Robinson has appeared in 61 games during his five-year career after being drafted No. 34 overall in 2017. Last season, Robinson started in 14 games at left tackle, with rookie left tackle Walker Little (No. 45 overall) taking the other three starts.

"I think that the longer I've been around Cam, the more I realize how important the game is to him. You know, he came from a winning program. I've watched him sprain his ankle out at practice and tape it up and go right back to work. I've watched him rip the tendon in his thumb, looked down at it, tell Fergie to tape it and go play," Baalke said last month.

"Guys that don't love the game, don't do that. You know, he's proven over time that he's willing to sacrifice at a high level to help this team win. So is there things he's got to do better? Absolutely. Are there things the organization has to do? So, you know, we got to get better at everything. We got to be more consistent at everything. But feel very good about Cam and where he's at and his potential as a player."

Per TruMedia and PFF, Robinson allowed 15 sacks, 75 pressures, and 11 quarterback hits in 30 games from 2019-2020 -- an average of 7.5 sacks, 37.5 pressures, and 5.5 quarterback hits per season. But last year, Robinson allowed one sack, 29 pressures, and nine quarterback hits. While his quarterback hits increased, his allowed sacks and pressures ultimately decreased.

"You know, the decisions to bring guys like Cam back are to protect your quarterback, you know. It has nothing to do with the draft and we want those guys to be you know, we want that offensive line to be solidified," Pederson said last month at the annual league meeting.

"We want guys up there that have been around. Cam was is a big part of that and is going to be a big part of that. So we were excited to obviously retain him. But as it pertains to the draft, you know, that's kind of its own separate deal right now."