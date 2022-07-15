Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars' Skill Players Take Offseason Trip to Bahamas

With just over a week before the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off the 2022 training camp, members of the offense are getting work in on the field -- and enjoying their time together off the field.

According to social media posts from quarterback Trevor Lawrence and other members of the offense, Lawrence and a large chunk of the wide receiver and tight end rooms are in The Bahamas for an offseason trip and workout.

Some of the Jaguars who could be seen in the posts include: tight ends Evan Engram, Dan Arnold, Chris Manhertz, and Luke Farrell, quarterback C.J. Beathard, and wide receivers Marvin Jones, Christian Kirk and Laquon Treadwell.

“We have a little plan. It’s not done yet, so I don’t want to put it all out there. Also, people are weird, and I don’t want everybody knowing where we’re going. But yeah, we’re going to go somewhere and get some work in, have a little bit of fun, just fellowship a little bit," Lawrence said about the Jaguars' offensive offseason plans at the end of OTAs.

"That’s the biggest thing. Obviously, it’s good to go throw for a couple of days, but just getting to hang out and get to know each other more and just spend some time together is a lot of fun.”

This is the second offseason in a row Lawrence has taken an offseason trip with his skill players. Last year, Lawrence took Jones, wide receiver Laviska Shenault and former Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark to Clemson to workout and for a trip to the lake.

This year, the trip included some golfing and the islands. It remains to be seen how much of an impact the off-field chemistry can create on the field, but for now the Jaguars can take solace in knowing their franchise quarterback and their top wide receivers and tight ends are doing their part to put their best foot forward this season.

"I think the mindset of the team has been great. Obviously, guys that were here already, we had a lot of good people here on the team, good voices, good players," Lawrence said during OTAs.

"But then to add a bunch of new guys that are also just hard workers, great players, the right people you want to be around, all those things coming together. I think that the leadership is definitely going to make a big difference.”