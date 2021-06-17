Trevor Lawrence Makes Cameo in ‘Madden NFL 22’ Trailer

The No. 1 overall pick briefly appears in the first trailer for the newest rendition of the beloved football video game franchise.

The annually anticipated official trailer of the next eddition of the most popular football video game of a generation was unveiled Thursday, with Madden NFL 22's trailer being released by EA Sports and featuring one familiar face from the Jaguars.

Jaguars quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence appears in the trailer at the 0:31 mark, being followed by Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who was selected No. 2 overall immediately after the Jaguars selected Lawrence.

No player ratings have been revealed for the game, though it would be a surprise if Lawrence isn't the top-rated rookie quarterback in the game considering his draft pedigree and status as an elite quarterback prospect when he left Clemson.

Lawrence has yet to take a regular-season snap for the Jaguars but the No. 1 overall pick has already impressed his teammates and coaches with his ability to communicate, learn the offense and make tight-window throws during the team's offseason training program.

"I can tell, when you see him throw, so even if I’m out on the sideline, I’m watching him throw to different receivers. The rotation of the ball, the timing, the way he’s putting it there, away from everybody, it’s just insane to see that so early in a quarterback," Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin said on Monday.

"You’re talking about coming in the league with so much high hopes and he’s proving it. That’s why I’m so excited for him. But the things that I’ve been seeing, the improvements, like I said, the patience. I’m starting to see that more now. If he’s scrambling out the pocket and he’s trying to make a play, he’s letting things develop, he’s letting receivers get open."

Lawrence is the Jaguars' biggest name entering the 2021 season, joining the franchise at the same time as new head coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke. Lawrence will be leaned on as the Jaguars' future at the quarterback position, with his 2021 season just the start of what the Jaguars hope will be a long and productive career filled with wins.

While expectations are high for Lawrence moving forward, the Jaguars have yet to officially name him the starting quarterback. That should change at some point in training camp as the No. 1 overall pick and Heisman runner-up takes his spot atop the Jaguars' depth chart.

"I would say it’s been good. Everybody on the team’s been great but just being around a whole new team, new locker room. You don’t really know many people at first, so just trying to, something as simple as, learning everyone’s names and feeling comfortable around that," Lawrence said on Monday.

"We have a great team. It’s been super easy, but that was something I didn’t really even think about that was kind of going to be a challenge going in. These guys have been awesome, welcomed me with open arms."