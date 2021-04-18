Trevor Lawrence Opens Up on What To Expect From Jaguars HC Urban Meyer in ESPN’s QB21 Series

Trevor Lawrence sat down with Kirk Herbstreit on his new ESPN series 'QB21' to do an in-depth interview on Clemson, his high school career, and preparing for the NFL Draft -- included were Lawrence's first public comments made on Urban Meyer landing in Jacksonville.

It isn't overly surprising that Trevor Lawrence hasn't said much this offseason (outside of one notable exception from earlier this week). Not only is he low-key by nature, but he has also had a busy offseason with shoulder surgery, rehab, and getting married. He has also been expected to be the No. 1 overall pick since he was a true freshman, so there isn't much he needs to sell about himself.

Because of that, it is unlikely to know much about how Lawrence feels about his soon-to-be new home and team in Jacksonville until the Jaguars actually take him at No. 1 overall on April 29.

Lawrence did give some insight into his future head coach Urban Meyer in an interview that aired on ESPN's "QB21" series on Saturday, however. ESPN college analyst Kirk Herbstreit asked Lawrence what he could expect from Meyer in the event (wink wink) he lands in Jacksonville, and Lawrence stated the obvious: Meyer is a winner who he expects to find success.

"I think the main thing about Coach Meyer if you have seen his track record, I mean, he has won wherever he is at. And I think that is obviously the most important thing," Lawrence told Herbstreit.

Lawrence has been propped up as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck for the last several years now. He knows he will be the No. 1 overall pick and land with Meyer, who has long wanted to have Lawrence and his gifted right arm at his disposal.

Meyer, a college football legend who has seen Lawrence live in action multiple times, has been vocal about his desire to draft and coach Lawrence, especially as the final month of the NFL Draft process has rolled out, openly admitted to NBC Sports' Peter King that Lawrence is who he has zeroed in on.

"I’d have to say that’s the direction we’re going. I’ll leave that up to the owner when we make that decision official. But I’m certainly not stepping out of line that that’s certainly the direction we’re headed," Meyer told King when asked if there was any mystery the Jaguars would be selecting Lawrence.

So with Meyer and Lawrence both knowing their pairing is inevitable, the biggest question is how Lawrence will fit into Meyer's offensive vision. Meyer won't call plays in Jacksonville, but he has long been known as an innovative offensive mind and one of the greatest teachers of the spread offense.

With this in mind, Lawrence knows the current climate of NFL offensive ecosystems and what that means for his transition to Meyer's team in Jacksonville.

"And really I think that in the NFL, it is not as much as head coaches calling the offense and it is their offense. Usually. it is kinda the offensive coordinator, passing game coordinator, whatever it is, working together to create what they believe in, Lawrence said. "And it has to match up with the head coach's philosophy."

It is interesting Lawrence said passing game coordinator outright since most teams have just an offensive coordinator, while the Jaguars specifically have a offensive coordinator (Darrell Bevell) and a passing game coordinator (Brian Schottenheimer).

Lawrence also took questions from Herbstreit on Meyer's unconventional approach to his pro day. Meyer was front and center for every pass of Lawrence's offseason workout in mid-February, standing just yards away and fixing his glare on Lawrence for every second of the workout.

"I think the only pressure was I didn't want to hit him in the head with a football, he was standing right there," Lawrence laughed.

"There is already enough pressure on the day of just it being your pro day and all the scouts watching and that is kind of obviously super important in the process of before the draft. There was enough pressure on that. And I just wanted to go out there and spin it and just throw it and stay relaxed and have fun. And I knew I was about to get surgery, so I really wanted to end on a good note. So I didn't really think about it too much other than trying not to hit him with the ball."

Lawrence is 34-2 as a starter, having only lost in the College Football Playoffs (as a sophomore to LSU in the Championship and as a junior to Ohio State in the semifinals).

As a freshman, Lawrence defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide for the National Championship. In his career, Lawrence completed 66% of his passes for 10,098 yards (8.9 yards per attempt, 9.8 adjusted yards per attempt) for 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Now, Lawrence is just a little over a week from becoming the face, the future, and the hope of the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville. He will be Meyer's most important soldier.

And so far, it appears Lawrence is ready to go to battle for his future coach.

"I know he is going to do a great job. I don't really have any doubts there," Lawrence said.