Trevor Lawrence's Madden NFL 22 Rating Revealed

The No. 1 overall pick doesn't have the top overall among rookies drafted this April, with his overall revealed to be just behind one of the draft's top playmakers.

The No. 1 overall pick doesn't always get the top rookie Madden overall each year, but the odds are often in their favor. That isn't the case this year, however.

Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence's Madden NFL 22 overall was revealed Sunday during a Sportscenter special on ESPN, with the Jaguars' quarterback's 78 overall trailing Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitt's 81 overall.

Despite Lawrence not finishing as the top rookie in the game, he does lap every other rookie passer behind him. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (No. 2 overall) is a 75. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (No. 3 overall) and Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (No. 11 overall) both have overalls of 74. Meanwhile, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (No. 15 overall) has an overall of 71.

For some context, Lawrence has a higher rating than the 76 overall 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow had in last year's Madden.

It is far from surprising to see Lawrence with such a high rating. The draft's top pick was projected to be the first player selected since he was a freshman at Clemson, long before he played at a high level at the collegiate level for three consecutive seasons.

Lawrence, who this month was named the ACC Male Athlete of the Year, was 34-2 as a starter at Clemson, having only lost in the College Football Playoffs (as a sophomore, to LSU in the Championship and as a junior to Ohio State in the semifinals). As a freshman, Lawrence defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the National Championship.

In his career, Lawrence completed 66% of his passes for 10,098 yards (8.9 yards per attempt, 9.8 adjusted yards per attempt) for 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns.

“No, I mean, they—all of the staff, management and everyone here brought me here to win and that’s the main goal. So, I’m keeping the same mindset and obviously, there’s different challenges as you move on to the next level, things change a little bit, you’ve got to adapt," Lawrence said in June during organized team activities.

"But never—that mindset never changes, you’re always expecting to win and you prepare to win. So, I think that’s why they brought me here. They didn’t bring me here to expect to lose. I know we’ve got a lot of guys here that are ready to win and want to win. So, we’re on the right track for sure.”

Lawrence has yet to be named by the Jaguars as their official Week 1 starter against the Houston Texans on Sept. 12. The Jaguars will open training camp on Tuesday, though rookies reported to camp on July 20.

“He’s learning and he’s learning quickly. He’s a terrific student of the game, he loves the mental preparation, he’s getting a feel for how we do things here, he’s just a true pleasure to coach because he loves it," Jaguars passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said in June.

"He sits on every word, every phrase and every sound bite that you give him in meetings. And although he has played so much football, there [are] a lot of things that he continues to learn and be like, ‘Oh okay, that’s a good way to say that, I like that.’ So, you see growth from him every day and as a coach, you get excited about that because you see he’s getting better, he’s stacking good days on top of one another.”