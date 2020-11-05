Updated Win Totals Project Jaguars With Second-Fewest Wins

If the Jacksonville Jaguars are to find any positive from their bleak 2020 season, it could be that they are expected to hold one of the top picks when the league's 2021 draft kicks off in April.

Ever since the Jaguars 2020 season began to slide downhill due to a demoralizing six-game losing streak, full attention by most on the outside has been on Jacksonville's standing in terms of draft position. The 1-6 Jaguars are currently projected to pick No. 3 overall in April's NFL Draft, per Tankathon, and one oddsmaker thinks that could likely improve.

According to BetOnline's updated win totals for each NFL team, the Jaguars have the second-lowest win total for the rest of the season at just 2.5 wins. Considering the Jaguars are presently 1-6, this means BetOnline sees the Jaguars as likely to pick up just one to two more wins.

The only team with a lower win total via BetOnline? The 0-8 Jets, who were given a win total of just 1.5. The Jets are widely considered to be the frontrunner for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but if the Jaguars finish just behind them they would be in a good position to draft the next best quarterback prospect, such as Justin Fields.

Behind the Jaguars in the projected win totals are the Giants (3.5 wins) , Atlanta Falcons (4.5 wins) , Washington (4.5 wins), Cincinnati Bengals (4.5) and the Dallas Cowboys (4.5)

Considering most of these teams are coming off of victories, and the fact that all but the Giants have a better record than the Jaguars today, this is a good omen for Jacksonville's chances to gain a top pick unless they go on a tear to end the season.

The advanced metrics support the odds as well. Football Outsiders has the Jaguars with the second-fewest estimated wins (1.7), as well as pegging the Jaguars with the second-toughest remaining schedule, behind only Atlanta. Meanwhile, the Jets have the third-easiest schedule per Football Outsiders.

Jacksonville will obviously be trying to win each of the nine games left on the schedule, but the team's youth and lack of defense will likely keep them from picking up many more wins this season. The Jaguars won't purposefully tank, but they have a long road ahead that likely ends in them picking within the top 3 to 4 picks.