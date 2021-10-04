Urban Meyer Apologizes to Jaguars, Family For Viral Bar Video: 'It Was Stupid'

The Jaguars' head coach issued an apology on Monday after a viral video and photos over the weekend showed him dancing with a woman who was not his wife at an Ohio bar.

The start of the Urban Meyer era has been a rough one for the Jacksonville Jaguars, marred by controversy after controversy.

The latest controversy induced an apology from Meyer himself, who said on Monday that he apologized to the team and coaching staff for viral videos and photos from over the weekend that showed him appearing to dance with a woman who was not his wife at an Ohio bar. The incident took place just days following the Jaguars' 24-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

"I just apologized to the team and staff for being a distraction," Meyer said.

"It was stupid, so I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid. I should not have myself in that kind of position."

Meyer has found himself under fire frequently since becoming the Jaguars' head coach in January, with moves such as hiring accused racist Chris Doyle and signing Tim Tebow to the training camp roster drawing fierce criticism. And this week, Meyer himself was yet again the entire story, creating a distraction for an 0-4 Jaguars team that has endured 19 consecutive losses.

Meyer explained on Monday that he stayed in Ohio following the loss to Cincinnati, not riding the team plane back to Jacksonville. It was there that videos and photos surfaced of Meyer, with the coach offering the following explanation on Monday.

"I stayed (in Ohio) to see the grandkids and we all went to dinner that night at a restaurant," Meyer said.

"There was a big group next to the restaurant and they wanted me to come over and take pictures and I did. And they were trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around and I should have left."

While the video doesn't show Meyer attempted to be pulled out onto a dance floor, Meyer admitted that he made himself a distraction for his team. Meyer said on Monday he apologized to the roster, staff, owner Shad Khan, and his family, with Meyer noting his family was "upset".

"I spoke to a bunch of leaders one-on-one, spoke to all the players," Meyer told reporters on Monday.

"They're good. They were focused on Tennessee. I apologized again for being a distraction, and coach should not be a distraction."

The embattled head coach, who is leading just one of two winless teams in the NFL, now has yet another controversy hanging over his head as the Jaguars attempt to avoid their 20th straight loss during a home contest against an AFC South rival in the Tennessee Titans in Week 5.

"I have a very good relationship with our players. I’ve dealt with this on the other side with staff members and with other things and I’ve dealt with it. So, to say I’m concerned? Yeah, I am concerned, but I just have to do right," Meyer said.