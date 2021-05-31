Urban Meyer Makes Wrestling Debut on AEW’s ‘Double or Nothing’

The Jacksonville Jaguars' two leaders on the coaching staff made their wrestling debuts on Sunday, with head coach Urban Meyer and assistant head coach/inside linebackers coach Charlie Strong making cameos on All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Trading in his place patrolling the middle of the Jaguars' practice field for a front-row seat to the upper echelon of professional wrestling, Urban Meyer made his pay-per-view debut in Jacksonville on Sunday night as a part of All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing event.

Meyer, along with assistant head coach/inside linebackers coach Charlie Strong, made cameos during AEW's 'Stadium Stampede' match at Daily's Place, with each witnessing -- and assisting -- Chris Jericho during his bout against MJF and 'The Pinnacle'. The cameo came complete with Meyer handing Jericho a laptop to deliver a blow.

AEW is the brainchild of Jaguars co-owner and Chief Football Strategy Officer Tony Khan, who is the founder and leader of All Elite. Jacksonville has been the site of several All Elite events in the past, with Daily's Place becoming a staple arena for the promotion to utilize.

"I think the fact that we both have the same boss who was probably like, ‘Come do this,'. He was super awesome," Jericho said to reporters about Meyer following the event.

"And the best part was when we said, ‘do you mind saying holy s---?’ And I thought he’d say no, he was like ‘yeah I’ll say it.’ I was like that’s great," Jericho laughed.

"The Urban Meyer scene was great. We played it straight so it’s not ha-ha slap-stick comedy, and he was one of the highlights for sure. It was a lot of fun.”

Meyer is in his first year as the Jaguars coach after decades spent building championship-winning programs at the college level. Meyer was hired in January to lead the Jaguars after the franchise endured a 1-15 season in 2020, securing them the No. 1 overall pick and leading to the ousting of former head coach Doug Marrone and his staff.

Meyer made his AEW debut before his first hits the field with his 2021 squad, but the Jaguars have been deep in the swing of offseason workouts. Last Thursday, the Jaguars had all 90 players on the roster present for the team's voluntarily organized team activities.

"We’re trying to do right by the players. I have a group of players that we visit with constantly," Meyer said on Thursday.

"But to answer your question, if we didn’t have this as a new staff, I can’t imagine even—you’d have to just push forward and start in August on the field. So, I’m grateful they're here. I believe we’re [at] 100 percent and they’re hungry, they want to learn the offenses and they trust the coaching staff and sports [performance] staff that we’re doing right by them.”

Meyer was brought into Jacksonville by Shad and Tony Khan to flip the franchise's fortunes and teach the team how to finally win at a consistent level. As long as he can do that, you can likely expect a few more wrestling cameos.