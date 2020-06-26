Videos Show Jaguars Rookie K'Lavon Chaisson Continues to Hone Craft During Offseason

A virtual-based offseason hasn't stopped Jacksonville Jaguars first-round rookie K'Lavon Chaisson from getting his work in during the weeks and months leading up to his first NFL season.

Chaisson, who the Jaguars selected out of LSU with the No. 20 overall pick in April's NFL Draft, will be asked to team up with Josh Allen (and maybe Yannick Ngakoue) in the fall to bring a ferocious pass-rush off of the edge, and it appears on social media that he has been making an effort to be at the top of his game once football does return.

Chaisson has been featured in a variety of videos on Twitter from defensive line specialist Brandon Jordan, who has also worked with players such as Ed Oliver, Bradley Chubb, Maxx Crosby and others. In the videos, Chaisson can be seen performing different pass-rushing drills and showing off a flurry of athletic pass-rush moves, nimble footwork and more.

And to say Chaisson looks like a speed demon off of the edge, at least through the lens of field drills vs. air, would be an understatement.

In his college career, the 6-foot-3, 254-pound Chaisson recorded 9.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss and one forced fumble, including a team-leading 6.5 sacks on LSU's National Championship team last year. He is long, explosive off of the edge, quick in small quarters, and flexible, which led to the Jaguars opting to make him their newest first-rounder just a few months ago.

"He’s a tremendous, tremendous team-guy. Six-three, 265 pounds. We feel like he can bring a presence on the edge," general manager Dave Caldwell said Thursday night. "He can set the edge as a very good run defender. You see him against big SEC tackles, locking guys out. We’ll play him probably in a 2-point stance and then he’ll be our rusher opposite of Josh (Allen) and Yannick (Ngakoue) and we’ll go from there."

"This is a guy that is really multifaceted, and we can play in some 3-4 looks obviously with Josh Allen and him and I think he offers a bunch of versatility on our defense with those two guys and Yannick," Caldwell said.

Chaisson will likely start off his rookie season at strong side linebacker and then serve in a rotation with Allen and Ngakoue, in the event he actually plays for the Jaguars in the fall. If Chaisson continues to work at his craft as he has with Jordan over the last several months, he has serious potential to be an impact rookie for the Jaguars.

"The one thing that I see is a really good future," head coach Doug Marrone said.

"I see a guy that’s a speed guy. Everyone knows that the best pass rush comes in waves, so we’ve got three guys that can rush the passer now. We have three guys that can play the zone read stuff when they’re trying to really put the pressure on those defensive ends. K’Lavon can play special teams for us, too. There’s so much he can contribute because of his height, weight, speed and what he can do."