WATCH: Calais Campbell Forces a Fumble Which Is Returned for a Score in Pro Bowl

John Shipley

Each of the three Jacksonville Jaguars at the Pro Bowl are having quite the performance in Orlando today for this year's competition between the AFC and NFC teams. 

To cap off the performances, Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell strip-sacked Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and the ball was recovered by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. Watt returned the fumble 82 yards for a touchdown to put the AFC up by a score of 38-27.

Aside from Campell's big day, other Jaguars in Orlando are putting on a show. Wide receiver D.J. Chark caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the third quarter, giving the AFC a 31-27 lead. 

Jaguars rookie defensive end Josh Allen also made a big impact in Sunday's All-Star game. Allen blocked an extra point attempt on the possession before Chark's score and then recorded a sack of Cousins on the ensuing drive.

This is Campbell's fifth Pro Bowl game and his third consecutive appearance as a Jaguar. He has made the Pro Bowl in all three of his seasons in Jacksonville while making his first two appearances with the Arizona Cardinals. 

Chark, a second-year pro, is in his first Pro Bowl and is the fourth Jaguars receiver to ever make the game, following Jimmy Smith, Allen Robinson, and current Jaguars wide receiver coach Keenan McCardell.  

Allen, the seventh overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Kentucky, is the first-ever Jaguars rookie to be selected to the Pro Bowl in the team's 25-year history.

