WATCH: Jaguars' Pederson Makes Final Remarks Before Raiders Game
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson spoke for one final time before Sunday's matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, and we were there for it all.
To watch his interview, view above.
Jaguars running back Travis Etienne spoke earlier this week. Below is a transcript.
Q: On what he’s trying to get out of these last three games?
Etienne: “I feel like, for me, just to continue to play the game the right way. I feel like, just go out there and try to be my best self every week, week-in for my team. Just go out there and put great things on tape and just try to be the best running back I can be for the team.”
Q: On if there’s talk among the team about Head Coach Doug Pederson’s status as head coach?
Etienne: “No, that’s not anything we worry about because it’s out of our control anyway. Honestly, we just kind of focus on being 1-0 each and every week. It’s kind of redundant, but I feel like we just try to be the best we can be each and every Sunday to put great things on film, to put great things on tape and try to win games, but it hasn’t been working out that way.”
Q: On the offense gaining comfort with QB Mac Jones being at the helm?
Etienne: “Yeah, in a sense, but I feel like everybody just being on the same page within the game. We just all want to come out there with a win and put good things on tape. I feel like we just kind of finally was clicking, had a lot of maydays, kind of like we were up on the ball fast. I feel like it took a lot of thinking out of it and we were just out there playing football.”
Q: On WR Brian Thomas Jr.’s skillset as a runner and if that could translate well to running back?
Etienne: “Yeah, B.T.’s one of those guys where could’ve been whatever he wanted to be. He’s a playmaker. He’s from Louisiana, so I feel like B.T. could’ve done whatever he wanted to do. He chose to be a receiver and you’re seeing another great receiver from LSU [Louisiana State University].”
Q: On how difficult it is maintain the intensity of the week knowing that there is no playoff incentive?
Etienne: “It’s very challenging, but at the end of the day, we all know honestly that this season’s not the way we wanted it to go, but we still don’t lose those dreams of being a Super Bowl team. We know in order to get there, we have to win games like this in the future. So, I feel like the best experience is teacher, and we keep getting enough of these we’re going to flip that switch and we’ll figure it out, then we’ll be the team winning a bunch of one-score games. We just keep learning lessons this year, but I feel like we’re going to figure it out. This learning experience is going to help us in that area.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.