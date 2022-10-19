Week 7 QB Index: Trevor Lawrence Rises After Efficient Game vs. Colts

While the Jacksonville Jaguars failed to find a way to win another close game in Week 6, they did at least see quarterback Trevor Lawrence take a step and almost have a signature moment.

Lawrence was mistake-free against the Colts outside of taking four sacks in the first-half of the 34-27 loss, completing 20-of-22 passes (90.1%) for 165 yards and a touchdown pass, while also scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

To top it all off, Lawrence led what should have been a game-winning drive with an 18-play, 10-minute drive int he fourth quarter where he was 6-of-6 and ended with a touchdown pass to Christian Kirk.

The Jaguars' defense ended up allowing the Colts to score a game-winning touchdown on the following drive, but it didn't erase the kind of game Lawrence had. And as a result, Lawrence was on the rise in this week's quarterback index from NFL.com.

Lawrence fell all the way to No. 24 after last week's loss to the Houston Texans, but he now finds himself at No. 21 and immediately behind Andy Dalton. Marcus Mariota, Daniel Jones, Jared Goff, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Matthew Stafford -- a groups of quarterbacks who could all be argued to be behind Lawrence.

Here is how the rankings have looked each week:

Week 2: No. 19

Week 3: No. 20

Week 4: No. 14

Week 5: No. 17

Week 6: No. 24

Week 7: No. 21

"Trevor really set the tone, you can just see it in his eyes the intensity that he had to finish, encouraging voice inflection, everything that he was speaking was very authentic and raw," Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones said about the final scoring drive on Monday.

"I think some guys, just in experience in football, can give fake ‘rah-rah’, but he really set the tone for that last drive. I think everyone was in one accord just working together, and truly felt as though we were going to finish in the endzone. Really proud of that group, at that moment, I think it was a step for us as a team in that space with that situation, time on the clock, very methodical drive to go down and put points on the board.”

“I think it was a step in the right direction," Doug Pederson said on Monday.

"I think it was 18 or 19 plays, there was a penalty in there. To be able to do that in a time where we needed something in that second half. We started the second half with a great drive. We were moving the ball in that second series up until the fourth and one, and we were able to end with that long drive. I think it just gives the offense confidence, the fact that when it’s crunch time, they can do that. It just kind of shows you, shows us, too, this is what we’re capable of doing if we just do our jobs and focus on one play at a time.”