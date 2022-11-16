What Christian Kirk Thinks the Jaguars’ Offense Needs To Do To Take the Next Step

Through ten games, the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense has shown glimpses, but it is clear that there is room for improvement.

As a unit, the Jags rack up a lot of yards (362.2 per game), run the ball efficiently (5.1ypc), and do an excellent job at protecting the quarterback.

Their struggles lie in accumulating points, with the team averaging 21.6 points per game, good for 21st in the league. Missed opportunities in the red zone and recent struggles on third down have plagued this team and cost them opportunities at crucial wins. Veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk made clear that the focus for the back half of the season is on execution and getting off to faster starts.

“I think especially as of recently, it’s kind of that slump that we’ve hit in kind of like the middle part of that game on Sunday,” Kirk said. “It happened to us early, middle of the first and into the second quarter. We were trying to figure out what we could do offensively. We weren’t converting on third downs. Some missed opportunities for us. We were able to get in the endzone at the end before half. It takes us a little bit to get going, and when you’re playing a good team like that, there’s really no margin for that. I think that for us, really taking advantage of every time we’re able to step on the field. We have to stay on schedule.

"I kind of always talk about it, but it really is a flow for us offensively. I think that’s when we’re producing at our best. That’s one of the things that we definitely need to hone in on and really be critical on ourselves this week and try to get better for the back half of this season.”

With underwhelming results dominating the headlines, the bye week will serve as a critical refresh to finish the second half strong. Speaking for the offense, Christian Kirk exclaimed that hope and high levels of confidence among the guys have the group moving forward.

“I think as a group, and I can only speak for the offense, but just our progress when we meet as a group and we go over practice and we sit there nights before the games and just our mentality,” Kirk said.

“Looking back on stuff that we’ve done earlier in the year to where we are now, you look how far we’ve progressed. Maybe we haven’t won as many games as we have wanted to, but we are getting better. I can confidently say that we are getting better. It’s so close. We’ve just got to keep working. I know offensively we’re a talented group. We have the right guys in that room, so we’re going to keep on getting better and keep on making plays.”