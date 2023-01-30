What the Jaguars Can Learn From the Success of the Eagles

There are a few distinct traits of each of the NFL's final four teams that the Jaguars can do their best to mirror as they move forward.

The Jacksonville Jaguars know they are close to where they want to be.

They were just a pair of wins away form it in 2022, narrowly falling to the Kansas City Chiefs 27-20 in the AFC Divisional Round, one of only two games of the weekend to be within one possession. A few bounces here and there, and the Jaguars would be playing in Cincinnati this evening.

“I feel like we are close. Obviously, we have the right leader in Trevor. I feel really good about him obviously," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said. "What he has done and how he has played this season. It is a matter of the youth of the team now these guys played a lot of football.

"They are going to learn from the good and the bad. It is something to really lean on as we head into the offseason and as we approach the offseason program in a couple of months, which is kind of crazy to say. We are going to learn. I am excited for the future of Jacksonville. Working with Trent getting the right players in here, whether it is free agency or whether it is the draft and continuing to build our roster.”

With the Jaguars now chasing at least the Philadelphia Eagles in their quest to be the NFL's top team in 2023, it is worth taking a look at what the Eagles have done to make a Super Bowl appearance after earning the NFC's top seed this postseason, and how the Jaguars can mirror it.

1) Build the trenches, and then build them again

There isn't another team in the NFL with lines like the Eagles. Their offensive line is a dominant front with several capable backups, which includes a former first-rounder in Andre Dillard. They have big money at center, right tackle, took a left guard early, and have drafted-and-developed at several other positions.

Then there is the defensive line. The Eagles had one of the best pass-rushes in NFL history in 2022, with four different players recording at least 11 sacks. The Eagles could rotate a fresh wave of pass-rushers on every given possession, employing a second-team defensive line that is better than a lot of starting units.

The Eagles didn't just naturally acquire these pieces, either. Some are players they drafted and developed through their system, but Haason Reddick and Javon Hargrave are players the Eagles had to spend for. This doesn't even include an in-season trade the Eagles made for Robert Quinn.

In short, don't be afraid to build the trenches, even if it ever seems excessive. In football, this is where games are won. The Eagles have helped proven it, and the Jaguars should continue to follow suit.

2) Win on the perimeters

A big reason the Eagles are where they are today is because they are built to play any kind of game. They have the offensive line and quarterback to be a dominant running force, but A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are also two receivers who are each capable of being a team's No. 1 threat. It took two first-round picks to add Brown and Smith, but there is no question when watching them how impactful the duo have been on the development of Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles could have kept Smith as their top receiver and gone for bargain answers at the receiver spot opposite the 2021 first-rounder. But they instead swung big for Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft, turning their offense into a complete unit and the force it is today as a downfield passing game.

Just as important as the receivers have been to the Eagles' success has been the Philadelphia secondary. Adding Darius Slay, James Bradberry and C.J. Gardner-Johnson has changed the complexion of the Eagles' defense and has allowed them to divert resources away from positions such as linebacker.

3) Don't be afraid of going all in

The Eagles saw a window in 2022 and took it, trading away multiple high picks and spending big in free agency to bring in key veterans. The Eagles could have been more patient and not hit the acceleration button on their build under Nick Sirianni, but they did the right thing and pushed all of their chips to the table this offseason.

The Eagles have a chance to make history in two weeks, and it is all because they recognized the opportunity to do so in the offseason. There are windows for every football team, and whether teams take advantage of them is completely in their own hands. The Eagles did the aggressive and right things. Can the Jaguars?