Where the Jaguars Offense Will Focus For Week 2 Matchup
Everything gets analyzed after a loss in the National Football League. This is especially true after a team loses a game they had a double-digit lead in following a season where they failed to close out multiple games.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have shown the ability to get out to leads, but on Sunday, they showed they are still working on holding on to those leads.
The Jaguars’ offense did not score after halftime against the Miami Dolphins, letting the Dolphins hang around long enough to eventually pull out the victory. One of the many areas the Jaguars offense struggled in on Sunday was pass protection.
The Jaguars’ offensive line gave up three sacks against the Dolphins' defense, which was part of why the unit struggled in the second half.
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says multiple factors play a part in an offense giving up sacks. He credited the Dolphins defense with putting the Jaguars’ offense in difficult positions.
“To me, sacks are a combination of a lot of different things,” Pederson said. “There's a lot of factors. Miami was in two-man on the last one. Great job. Covered us up, right? The other one, Trevor [Lawrence], was off on his progression a little bit. It happens; there are quarterbacks, the offensive line, receivers, and defense. So, sacks can go a bunch of different directions.”
Pederson says that while the offense undoubtedly needs to improve its protection of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, other areas, such as its performance in short-yardage situations, also need work.
Pederson notes the Jaguars’ offense played physically but still needs to work on communication this upcoming week.
“From that standpoint, we need to be better in those situations,” Pederson said. “If you look at the bottom line, you rushed for 128 yards. On paper, great. They played really well. Now, we’ve got to do better in short yardage. We’ve got to do better in fourth-and-one. We’ve got to do better in certain areas. But overall, I thought they played physical. They came off the football. We had, I think, a few communication errors that took us off some blocking schemes. All things that we can fix and get better.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.