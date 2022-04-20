Which Jaguars Can Be Set To Earn Workout Bonuses?

The Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason program is in full swing.

With the Jaguars being one of several NFL teams with a first-year head coach, the Jaguars were able to kick off their voluntary workout program a week early on April 11. Since then, the Jaguars' roster has been working hard to prepare for training camp, the upcoming season and whatever else the new coaching staff is set to throw their way.

"Getting a chance to see the new coaches for the first time and having everybody back, it’s been awesome. It’s a different feel. I love that feeling and getting a chance to be with coaches who have experience in the league," Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin said last week.

"The first day we met with coaches and people were saying, ‘Yeah, I was in the league 10 years, 11 years, 10 years, 12 years’ that have actually played. That’s amazing to me and that’s a person who can understand anything that I might see or go through or maybe in the future that can help me out. I feel like the atmosphere is different because it’s so relatable.”

But which Jaguars have the most to gain from attending voluntary workouts? Thanks to NFL workout bonuses, we have a good idea of which Jaguars are the most critical to have inside the building during the offseason workout program.

NFL workout bonuses are included in veteran free-agent contracts as opposed to rookie contracts. By doing so, teams are able to incentivize veterans to attend the offseason program, workouts, team activities, and meetings.

Which Jaguars have the most at stake in terms of workout bonuses this year, however? Thanks to OverTheCap, we are able to get an idea.

$500,000: CB Shaquill Griffin, S Rayshawn Jenkins, TE Evan Engram, OL Brandon Scherff, WR Christian Kirk, CB Darious Williams, LB Foyesade Oluokun, DL Foley Fatukasi, WR Zay Jones, DL Arden Key.

$400,000: DL Roy Robertson-Harris.

$250,000: EDGE Dawuane Smoot.

$200,000: WR Marvin Jones, WR Jamal Agnew, TE Chris Manhertz.

$100,000: DL Malcom Brown, QB C.J. Beathard, TE Dan Arnold, C Tyler Shatley.

$50,000: DB Rudy Ford, CB Tre Herndon.

$25,000: WR Laquon Treadwell, CB Xavier Crawford.

According to the NFL, the rest of the Jaguars' offseason dates are as follows:

Voluntary Minicamp: April 26-28.

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 6-9.

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15.

"As per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club’s official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases," the NFL said.



"Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.



Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.



Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted."



Each team is permitted to hold one mandatory minicamp for players, while the NFL says new head coaches like Pederson in Jacksonville "are entitled to conduct an additional voluntary veteran minicamp. Any voluntary minicamp for veteran players must be conducted prior to the NFL Draft (April 28-30), but no earlier than week three of the club’s offseason workout program and after at least one week of the two weeks of Phase One activities that the clubs may hold pursuant to Article 21."

Each franchise is also permitted to hold a post-draft rookie minicamp and football development program, which can begin on May 16 and will have the dates finalized at a later date.

"Well, obviously, right now, it's just on the surface, you know, we're not doing anything football, you know, with them. And it's really kind of me getting to know them, and them getting to know me," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said at the league's annual meeting in March.

"And that's, I think that's the number one thing that with the new head coach, you know, for them, just kind of gaining their trust, you know, this offseason and trying to build that, anytime I get a chance to run into the guys."