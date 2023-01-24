Why Doug Pederson Believes Trevor Lawrence Will Only Improve With Continuity

The first year of head coach Doug Pederson’s tenure in Jacksonville was a resounding success. For Pederson and the Jaguars coaching staff, that success is expected to reach the next level.

At the forefront of these expectations are Trevor Lawrence.

The young phenom has the benefit of going into the off-season with the same coaching staff and core pieces on offense. With the foundation set, the focus will be on refining the offensive system and continuing to get comfortable with its schematics, something that Pederson believes will immensely benefit his young quarterback.

“It’s huge,” Pederson said. “It’s the same thing I’ve been telling the players this morning, the ones I’ve seen, especially the guys that are going to be back, there’s familiarity. When the offseason program starts, they know exactly what to expect. They know what to expect during OTAs. They know what to expect during training camp. They know the offense, the defense, they know special teams.

"For Trevor, it’s everything. There’s continuity. There’s consistency. He knows the guys he’s going to be throwing the ball to. He knows the coaching staff that’s going to be coaching him. That’s big for us, from year one to year two. Those are the jumps that teams make usually year one to year two, possibly into year three, but for our quarterback who had a great year this year, he’ll only get better having that consistency around him.”

Pederson made clear that Lawrence’s suggestions and input are of the utmost importance as the Jags look to continue to find ways for innovative tweaks to the offense. For the coaching staff, it’ll be equally important to listen to player input and use it to compose a complete plan moving forward.

“Just knowing it, having gone through it,” Pederson said. “Now our job as a staff this spring is really to refine it. We want his input in that. Whatever he suggests, we’ve got to listen to that and really come up with a plan as we move forward with the offense.

"Obviously, he’s a big part of it. That’s the exciting part, I think, as a staff, to go back through and watch. Last year, we were watching all kinds of offenses. We were watching Philly stuff, we were watching Colts stuff, all kinds of stuff trying to put our system together but now it's ours and we want his input on that.”