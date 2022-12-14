Why Doug Pederson Thinks Trevor Lawrence's Turning Point Came vs. the Broncos

Trevor Lawrence has been one of the NFL's best quarterbacks since Week 9, but what exactly changed?

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has arrived, and he may have the worst play of his 2022 season to thank for it.

The last time Lawrence threw an interception was during a two-interception game vs. the Denver Broncos in London in Week 8. One of these interceptions was a particularly brutal red-zone turnover at the one-yard line, the kind of egregious mistake that kept the Jaguars from going up 14-0 and the kind of play that has helped the Jaguars fall behind the Titans in the AFC South.

"I've got to play better, and I'll leave it at that. I didn't play well enough today to win," a despondent and emotionally drained Lawrence said after the 21-16 loss.



But for as heartbreaking as the turnover was in the moment, it may just be the throw that has helped reverse Lawrence's trajectory.

Speaking on the Rich Eisen Show, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson went right back to that moment as a turning point in his young quarterback's career. A point that, in many ways, woke Lawrence up.

"Honestly Rich, I think and I believe that that interception he threw on the goal line at Denver when we played in London several weeks ago, I think was you know a little bit of a wake up call or a bell that rang in his head that says 'Listen, I've got to do a better job of protecting the football,'" Pederson said.

"You know, you're hurting the football team and putting the team in harm's way like that, I just think that was a play that he would like to have back but I really think put him on a trajectory or a path that he's on right now."

Since that fateful interception vs. the Broncos, Lawrence has done anything but hurt his football team. Since Week 9, his first game since the Broncos, Lawrence has led the Jaguars to a 3-2 record and three comeback wins. In those five games, he has four games with a passer rating of 100 or more and four games with a completion percentage of 71% or better.

No matter what metric you use, Lawrence has simply been superb since his let-down in London. He is No. 7 in EPA/Play among all quarterbacks, No. 2 in CPOE and No. 4 in Success Rate, putting him in company with Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts.

In that span, Lawrence leads the NFL in completion %, is No. 7 in passing yards, No. 1 in interceptions and interception %, No. 6 in touchdown passes, No. 2 in passer rating, and No. 5 in adjusted net yards per pass attempt.

In short, Lawrence has been a top-5 quarterback since a London game where he arguably was the biggest reason the Jaguars lost.

"And sometimes it takes a play like that, or a moment like that for, you know, young players to understand just how to play this game," Pederson said. :And since that point, he's really done an outstanding job of, of just, you know, taking care of the ball, executing the offense and really dispersing the football where it needs to be."

Is Lawrence there yet? Has he reached the heights Pederson envisioned for him when he was hired? No, but he is on his way. And he may just have the Denver Broncos to thank for it.

"I would say he still has some room to grow you know and get better but he's definitely taken steps in the right direction," Pederson said.

"I you go back and look at the beginning of our season. And you know, we were a little bit careless with the football and situational ball wasn't quite there yet. Just understanding details of the game and understanding situations of the game. And this is where his growth is common."