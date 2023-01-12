Why the Jaguars' Offense is Preparing for the Chargers Like a Divisional Opponent

As Wild Card Weekend inches closer, the Jaguars are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers in their second matchup of the season, this time with the stakes being heightened dramatically.

When asked about playoff game preparation, offensive coordinator Press Taylor made clear that it is a completely different ball game.

“Certainly,” Taylor said. “Now, that feels like three years ago, so a lot has changed since then. Really, these games don’t carry over. You see that from playing the Titans twice in a month. The game gets played very differently.

"Obviously, you make adjustments based on what happened when you did see each other. I think the biggest thing is maybe you have a feel for personnel and we know they had a bunch of injuries going into that game. There are even different people out there. I think, like anything, you take some lessons from it anytime you get matched up with a group like this, but it's a completely different game now.”

The Jaguars will certainly have their fair share of challenges ahead on the Chargers defense with players such as Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack manning a very potent pass rushing attack. For Taylor and the Jaguars coaching staff, a lot of the attention will be on star safety Derwin James.

“He is,” Taylor said. “They do a great job utilizing his versatility. He could line up anywhere from on the line of scrimmage and rushing the passer to covering your tight end out wide to covering a receiver in the slot to deep in the post. They utilize him really well, he’s somebody you have to be aware of.

"The quarterback has to be aware of at all times, but then our offensive line just because of the versatility they use with him in the box, even rushing the passer. He’s certainly a dangerous player.”

Utilizing running back Travis Etienne will be another point of emphasis for the Jaguars, something they weren’t able to do as much last week against a formidable Titans run defense.

“Yeah, last week was certainly tough,” Taylor said. “We feel like we had a run in there early that we had a possibility to get us going, and I think he actually tripped on Evan’s [TE Evan Engram] foot that got us down there. Then, it was just tough sledding.

"That’s a great run defense, they do a really good job. They have really good personnel for it. We knew it was going to be tough, we really just couldn’t get going in that aspect of the game. We felt like trying to move the ball through the air was the best thing for us and that got tough as the game kept going on. We weren’t as sharp as we needed to be in that area. Again, with Travis [RB Travis Etienne Jr.], it’s just continuing to make sure he’s detailed and disciplined in what he does, and us continuing to find the best possible ways to get him going. Whether that’s run, pass, interior, exterior movements, whatever that may be.”

While there will surely be a focus on how many points the Jaguars need to achieve victory from the media and fans, that is not how the team is looking at things. For the Jaguars and their coaching staff, ensuring a victory depends on execution and the foundation set by a solid game plan from all sides of the ball.

“I think you go into every game with the general plan of what we think it takes to win,” Taylor said. “Whether that’s across the board, offense, defense, special teams. Maybe we need to be more aggressive in these situations because they average X amount of points. Ideally, it’s a shutout and we kick a field goal to win the game. We’re great with that. Whatever it takes for us to play next week, we’re happy with at the end of the day.

"There are certainly times where it sets your game plan strategy through the week. We have those conversations Monday and Tuesday, and they’re ongoing through the week of what we think it’s going to take to win and how we need to play the game; whether that’s decision making within it. At the same time, we’re ready to adjust at any moment in a game depending on how it’s going.”