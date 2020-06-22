Jaguars’ Yannick Ngakoue One of Few Left Unsigned After Dak Prescott Agrees to Tender

One dramatic franchise tag situation is officially finished, for now, as Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott officially signed his franchise tag tender for the 2020 season on Monday. Now, the attention turns to five more players, including one Jacksonville Jaguar.

Among the players who have been franchised by their clubs but have yet to sign the tenders is Jaguars edge Yannick Ngakoue, Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge Shaq Barrett, Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver AJ Green.

So far, there has been zero momentum toward Ngakoue signing the franchise tag tender Jacksonville placed on him in March. If Ngakoue does sign the tender, he will be on a one-year deal and be guaranteed $17,788,000 in 2020, which would be the highest cap hit on the Jaguars' roster and the fourth-highest cap hit among all defensive ends.

Ngakoue has made numerous public attempts at forcing the Jaguars hand to trade him but, so far, nothing has given and no deals have been struck.

"As far as that goes, I try not to comment too much on the situation. I try to be very pragmatic about it. Truth be told, we exercised the franchise tender. We weren’t able to get a trade. Actually, weren’t even really able to get an offer," Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said following the first round of the NFL Draft in April.

"So, I think his options are very limited at this point in time. We’ll welcome him back with open arms when he’s ready to come back and we look forward to it. Yann, for the people on this call and who have been around him realize he is a tremendous player, tremendous person, has always been first-class in everything he’s done here in the locker room and through his time here, the first four years of his contract. Obviously, he feels things have not gone the way he wanted and, in some aspects, he may have a point. But we put our best foot forward not once, but twice. I hope he sees the light that Jacksonville is a good spot and it could, at the end of the day, be his only option.”

For Ngakoue and the other four players, there is less than a month left for them to sign any long-term deals before the only contract they can play under next year is the franchise tender for one year. When it comes to the Jaguars and Ngakoue, this deadline is especially important.

In short, there is a July 15 deadline the Jaguars will have to adhere to if they want to maximize their chances to get proper compensation for a young and productive defensive end.

At 4:00 p.m. eastern time on July 15, there is a deadline for any club that designated a franchise tag on a player to sign that player to a multiyear contract or extension. After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his prior club for the 2020 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club’s last regular season game.

In summary, the Jaguars, or any other team that trades for Ngakoue, has until July 15 to agree to a long-term deal with Ngakoue. This makes the difference between a team trading for a player they can have secured on the roster for several years versus a team trading for a potential one-year rental.