1 NFL Draft Combine Measurement That Could Benefit Jaguars

The NFL Draft Combine isn't what it used to be. More and more players are skipping drills or outright declining to test if they feel that participating would be more likely to hurt their stock than improve it. On top of that, teams, or at least some of the top organizational brass, are electing to skip the combine, too.



Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone chose to stay home this year, stating that he doesn't want his scouting process to be swayed by the week's mania. The Los Angeles Rams and their head coach, Sean McVay, have the same approach. Clearly, some franchises have decided that the combine and its results can be more misleading than anything. However, plenty of teams still put a ton of stock in the testing and measurements that it provides.



Cashius Howell could fall to the Jacksonville Jaguars



Arm length has been a huge talking point in the football world this year. After Will Campbell struggled throughout the New England Patriots' run to the Super Bowl, his shortcomings were blamed on his abnormally stout arms for a left tackle. Nevermind that he's a rookie who spent five weeks on IR after a severe knee injury and had to match up with some of the best EDGE rushers that the league has to offer in back-to-back-to-back-to-back weeks — it had to be because he has 32-inch arms instead of a typical 34-inch.



That concern has now plagued the 2026 NFL Draft. Most notably, it's been a huge knock on Miami's Reuben Bain, an elite EDGE talent who had the misfortune of measuring in with sub-31-inch arms. Everything he's put on tape suggests that he's a top-five prospect as a pass-rusher, but his limited reach might cause him to tumble on draft night.



Unfortunately, he won't fall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, whose first pick is at 56. Unless they trade up, Bain will be long gone by the time they're on the clock. There is another enticing EDGE talent that could be available, though.

While Bain's measurements were all the buzz at the combine, Texas A&M's Cashius Howell actually measured in stouter than he did, clocking in with just 30.25-inch arms. Many draft analysts have Howell in the top 30 of their big boards, but his outlier size could cause NFL teams to balk at the idea of drafting him.

James Gladstone and the Jaguars shouldn't let Howell's arms dissuade them from drafting him if he's still available at 56. They didn't stop him from notching 11.5 sacks for the Aggies last year or earning a 90.3 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus. Jacksonville needs someone with Howell's burst and bend off the edge, stubby arms be damned.

