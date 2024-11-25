Jalen Hurts Had Perfect Reaction to Saquon Barkley's Monster 70-Yard Touchdown
Saquon Barkley started off the second half of the Philadelphia Eagles' matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night with a bang as he scored a monster 70-yard touchdown on the first play of the drive.
It was a historic night all around for the Eagles running back as he gained a career-high 255 rushing yards, which is also the ninth-most in a single game in NFL history.
It was the 70-yard touchdown that really wowed his fellow players on the field, including Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. As Barkley entered the end zone to put the Eagles up by two scores, the camera panned to Hurts—the quarterback had a huge grin on his face. It looked almost diabolical, but it was the perfect reaction to seeing his running back crush it on the football field.
Hurts gave Barkley his flowers after the game, saying the running back is the "best in the league." Many sports figures and fans agree with Hurts as the campaign for Barkley to be named NFL MVP this season has increased after Sunday night's game. He also now leads the league with 1,392 rushing yards and could be on track to break Eric Dickerson's single season rushing yards record of 2,105.
The Eagles moved to 9–2 on the season and currently hold the No. 2 seed in the playoff picture. It could be an exciting season up until the end for Barkley and Eagles fans.