Jared Goff and Dan Campbell Shared a Laugh About his Acting on Fake Stumble Play
The Detroit Lions continued to roll in Week 16 despite the fact that injuries have been piling up at an alarming rate this season. The Lions took a 34-17 lead against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter of the rematch of the Lions' Thanksgiving day win.
You may recall that 10 days after that Thanksgiving game, the Lions beat the Green Bay Packers with Detroit converting a late fourth down on a play where Jared Goff fell down handing the ball off to David Montgomery.
Goff stumbled again against the Bears on Sunday before throwing a touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta. But this one came with a twist, as Goff meant to stumble this time.
Notice that Jahmyr Gibbs also falls down on the play before rolling and getting up to help block a defender. If there's a reason it looked too smooth, that's because it was designed.
Yes, that's a Ben Johnson-designed playfake. Goff proudly showed his acting job to Dan Campbell on the sideline after the play and the two shared a laugh.
Honestly, it looked like a little kid showing his dad something on his tablet. Only Campbell was not faking his enthusiasm, because he is incapable of such a thing.
