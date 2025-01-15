Jason Garrett Offers Opinion on What Kind of Coach Would 'Thrive' With Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are in search of a new head coach after the team parted ways with Mike McCarthy on Monday. But, what does a prospective coach need to bring to the table in order to "thrive" in the role?
If anyone knows, it's former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. He recently opened up about the fundamental elements a coach needs to have to become the next leader of the Cowboys. For one, the coach needs to acknowledge and accept that owner Jerry Jones is going to be heavily involved in the team. The coach needs to be able to communicate well to his team and to the ownership in order to "align" everyone in the organization—this is just how the Cowboys organization runs.
“Having your own vision about how things need to be and be able to communicate that vision is critical," Garrett said on This Is Football with Kevin Clark. "I don’t think you should spend a lot of time trying to change Jerry Jones. I don’t think that’s going to happen. I think you have to understand what his strengths are, and then maybe some of the areas where you guys can work together to make the organization better than it's been in recent years."
We'll see which NFL coaching candidate is up for the job. So far, Colorado coach Deion Sanders spoke with Jones about the role, but not too much information has trickled out about that conversation. Former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has also been named as an option for the role.
Garrett coached the Cowboys from 2011–19, and McCarthy was his successor. Dallas went 85–67 under his leadership, but went 2–3 in three playoff appearances. The Cowboys struggled to make the playoffs this year.