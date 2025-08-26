All the Jason Kelce Best Man Jokes After Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Engagement
No one knows how to party like former Eagles center Jason Kelce.
The luchador mask-wearing, hairy-chested, beer-chugging father of four has made quite the reputation for himself off the field and has only grown more beloved after leaving the NFL behind.
So when Jason's brother Travis and Taylor Swift announced their engagement out of the blue on Tuesday, fans immediately jumped to the conclusion that Jason would be the best man at the wedding—and that he would give the most unhinged yet legendary speech of all time.
Travis choosing Jason to be his best man just feels right. It also feels like a bit of a risky gamble, considering the hilarious shenanigans that the beloved Philly icon has gotten into within the past few years.
Here are the funniest best man jokes that fans have posted on social media: