Jason Kelce Thought ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’ Call Helped Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Houston Texans on Saturday was easily the most controversial game of the weekend as fans cried foul on several questionable calls from the refs.
Mahomes, who was the beneficiary of two suspect roughing the passer flags, ultimately helped lead the Chiefs to a 23-14 victory and book his seventh straight spot in the AFC championship game, an impressive feat sadly tarnished by what some believed was preferential treatment for the defending Super Bowl champs.
Jason Kelce was the latest to weigh in on the matter, and he bluntly criticized one egregious call from the game on a recent episode of New Heights. His brother, Travis, pled the fifth when it came to discussing the roughing the passer calls, but Jason didn’t hold back:
“I think the second (roughing the passer call) was completely just like absolutely ridiculous,” Jason said. “I mean, He didn’t even get touched. They just missed it. I can see what they saw but I don’t think there was that much forcible contact to his head… But I understand why they called it. Just thought it was a bad call.”
However, Jason had the perfect clap-back to those who thought the refs gifted the Chiefs their divisional round victory.
“Bro, the Texans left the all-time leading playoffs receiver wide booty butt naked open for four quarters, and yet the Chiefs needed those calls,” continued Jason. “And I forgot to mention them boys had eight sacks, eight. C.J. (Stroud) couldn’t even scratch his a-- for a good second before he was sacked.”
A perfect on-brand answer from the ESPN analyst, who was mostly happy to praise his brother and the Chiefs for their dominant performance in the playoff win.