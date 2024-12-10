Jason Kelce Phone-Slamming Investigation Closed by Penn State Police
Penn State police are no longer investigating the incident involving Jason Kelce slamming another person's phone to the ground prior to a Nittany Lions' game, a police spokesperson said Tuesday. Kelce was reacting after a football fan taunted him and called his brother, Travis Kelce, a homophobic slur.
“The individual in the video footage circulating on social media has not been identified, and no one has come forward to University Police with a related complaint about damage to personal property,” the spokesperson wrote in a statement, per The Athletic.
The 37-year-old was attending a PSU-Ohio State game at Beaver Stadium last month when the incident occurred. According to videos of the altercation shared on social media, a fan walking behind the ex-center said, "Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a (f-word) for dating Taylor Swift?” Kelce then appeared to grab the fan's phone and throw it to the ground, responding, "Who's the (f-word) now?"
The former Philadelphia Eagles star has since apologized for how he handled the situation and clarified that he is "not proud of it."
"Me reacting gave him the time of day and it also gave the situation notoriety," Kelce said on his New Heights podcast. "That's what I regret. It didn't deserve attention. It's really stupid and if I just keep walking ... It's a nothing burger. Nobody sees it. Now, it's out there and it just perpetuates more hate."
Penn State police later opened an investigation into the altercation, but it is now closed.