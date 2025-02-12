Jason Kelce Shares His Plans for the Eagles’ Super Bowl Parade
Super Bowl LIX, a rematch of the Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles championship from two years prior, was a tough game for Jason Kelce. The Eagles great admits he was torn between rooting for his former team and his brother, Travis Kelce.
"That game was odd for me to watch if I’m being completely honest," he said on X Tuesday. "I knew it was going to be mixed emotions before, during, and after, and I now know what my parents had to deal with two years ago. On one hand, I wanted what is best for my brother, and to see his success. And on the other hand, there are so many people, teammates, and coaches, in the Philadelphia Eagles organization that I care deeply about, Many of whom I owe my own success to throughout my career."
Just because he was pulled in different directions during the game, it doesn't mean that Kelce can't celebrate his former team as the dust has settled on the game.
Kelce was the star of the Eagles' 2018 Super Bowl parade after he helped the team beat the New England Patriots, and he confirmed that he'll be there on Friday when the city celebrates once again. He confirmed as much on X on Wednesday.
Friday's parade, which coincides with Valentine's Day in the City of Brotherly Love, is set to run from approximately 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.