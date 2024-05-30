Jason Kelce Hilariously Trashes ‘Stupid’ NFL Playbooks in NSFW Rant
Newly retired Jason Kelce has some things he’d like to get off his chest.
On the latest episode of “New Heights,” the former Philadelphia Eagles center had a passionate discussion with his brother, Travis, about the importance of playbooks in the modern NFL. Travis Kelce told Jason the Kansas City Chiefs were learning “so many” new plays every year, pointing out the notecards that coach Andy Reid can often be seen holding on the sidelines.
Jason, however, shared a very different stance on playbooks.
“By the time we went to iPad, I never looked at the playbook one time,” Jason said. “I’ve not looked at a playbook in years.”
“It’s different in the pass game,” Jason continued. “In the run game, there’s like four or five new concepts a year where you’re like, ‘What do we run, a counter? Inside zone outside zone, what we got a lead half, we got a fullback going in there?’ I have heard inside zone installed a f---ing thousand times. And I always hate the way the playbook installs it. That’s another reason I don’t look at the playbook, it’s because it’s f---ing stupid. Nobody in their right mind goes out there, ‘Play side gap comma number two.’ Like no motherf---er, the center and guard are going there, I got this motherf---er.”
Despite his retirement in March, Jason Kelce admitted he still wanted to be involved in the Eagles organization in some capacity in the future. Perhaps to spread his anti-playbook ideologies.