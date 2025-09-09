Jauan Jennings Injury Update: 49ers WR Gets Positive News Regarding Shoulder
The 49ers are definitely having injury woes, so they can use any good news they can get right now. San Francisco luckily did hear some positive news on Tuesday when learning that receiver Jauan Jennings's shoulder injury scan came back clean, meaning he avoided a serious injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Jennings will now be considered "day-to-day" ahead of Sunday's 49ers showdown against the Saints.
The receiver left this past Sunday's Week 1 17–13 win over the Seahawks in the second half with the shoulder injury. Jennings notched two catches for 16 yards before sitting out the rest of the contest.
This news comes hours after the 49ers announced that tight end George Kittle would be landing on the injured reserve list with a hamstring injury he suffered in the season opener. He will miss at least the next four games. The team is still waiting to hear what quarterback Brock Purdy's status will be for Week 2 as he's dealing with left shoulder and toe injures. Additionally, Fred Warner and Trent Williams both left the contest early, so we'll see if they are available this weekend, too.