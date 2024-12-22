Jayden Daniels Had Blunt Four-Word Message After Fearless Comeback Win Over Eagles
As the Washington Commanders trailed by multiple scores and committed five turnovers against the Philadelphia Eagles, the leaders of the NFC East and class of the conference, Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels remained unfazed. Even after throwing a late fourth-quarter interception, the Commanders young star never had any doubts.
Daniels kept the Commanders marching throughout the game, and played at his peak in the fourth quarter when he threw three touchdown passes, including the game-winner to Jamison Crowder with six seconds left. The rookie played like a veteran in crunch-time, and finished the game with five touchdown passes.
After the game, Daniels was asked if he ever wondered if the Commanders would be able to get back into the game when they were trailing big. Daniels bluntly replied, "No, not at all."
“I love those type of situations," Daniels said. "When it's on thin ice and plays need to be made, that's what you live for, if you really love this sport."
It's the confidence that appears to simply be built into Daniels's DNA. Whether it was out-dueling Joe Burrow in a primetime matchup in Cincinnati, or throwing a miraculous game-winning Hail Mary against the Chicago Bears, to Sunday's comeback over the Eagles, the word "doubt" is simply not a part of Daniels's vernacular. And thanks to his fearless play, the Commanders are one step closer to clinching a playoff berth and taking on the best teams in the league this January.
"[Dan Quinn] talked about this all week," Daniels told Pam Oliver. "We want to be one of the heavy hitters, we gotta beat the top dogs."
With Daniels at the helm, the Commanders are on track to make the playoffs. And unlike recent appearances, this Commanders team appears poised to seriously compete for postseason wins behind their new superstar.