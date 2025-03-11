Jayden Daniels Had Fired-Up Message for New Commanders LT Laremy Tunsil
Fresh off an NFC title game berth and the Washington Commanders' most impressive season in over three decades, second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels doesn't have too much to complain about.
This offseason, Daniels got some new weapons in the passing game after Washington acquired Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. The Commanders then beefed up their defensive and offensive lines by signing Javon Kinlaw and trading for Laremy Tunsil, with the latter move taking the NFL world by surprise.
Tunsil, 30, was by far the best offensive lineman on the Houston Texans and ranked second in the league in pressure rate allowed over the last three years among all starting offensive tackles.
The five-time Pro Bowler serves as a massive upgrade for the Commanders' offensive line, which has lacked real star power in recent history, and gives Daniels his premium left tackle of the future.
Daniels, understandably, was giddy with excitement after the Tunsil trade.
The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year sent Tunsil a brief message on his Instagram Stories following the news:
"Welcome to the squad!!! @kingtunsil," Daniels wrote.
Daniels was sacked 47 times last year as he helped lead Washington to 12-5 record and came one win away from making it to the Super Bowl in his rookie campaign. The addition of Tunsil will no doubt aid Daniels's ongoing development in the league with the star quarterback hoping to achieve even greater success in Year 2.