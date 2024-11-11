Jerry Jones Broke Down What Concerns Him the Most After Cowboys’ Latest Ugly Loss
The Dallas Cowboys' 2024 season continues to get worse.
The Cowboys suffered another embarrassing loss on Sunday, this time losing 34–6 to NFC East rival the Philadelphia Eagles. It was also the team's first game without starting quarterback Dak Prescott as he's expected to miss the rest of the season to undergo a hamstring surgery—he's awaiting a final opinion on Monday.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't hold back when expressing his major concern for his team down the stretch.
"I don't want to be sarcastic, but have you got the same arithmetic I've got? We've won three games with Dak," Jones said. "So, I'm just saying we weren't playing well with Dak—at all. So, there's a lot to work on here, and we are all aware of that, and [it's] very concerning."
It sounds like Jones is worried about the Cowboys as a whole and doesn't think Prescott being out for the season really will make a difference if issues aren't fixed elsewhere.
Backup quarterback Cooper Rush started and completed 13-of-23 passes for 45 yards. Third-string quarterback Trey Lance later stepped in and completed 4-of-6 passes for 21 yards and one interception. The Cowboys turned the ball over five times in the game.
Jones still doesn't plan on making any drastic coaching changes regarding Mike McCarthy despite the team's now four losses in a row. The Cowboys will play the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football next week, and that could really be a make-or-break game for them.