Jerry Jones Already Preparing For Next Star Contract Negotiation
Brandon Aubrey kicked a game-winning field goal to beat the Giants on Sunday to give the Cowboys their first win of the season. Aubrey is now a perfect 6-for-6 on both field goal attempts and extra points this season and is currently third in points in the NFL. Last year he was second. In 2023 he was first.
Obviously, Aubrey is a valuable commodity in a league where kicking is at a premium. And wouldn't you know it, he's in the final year of his contract meaning Jerry Jones gets to do what he does best—negotiate a new contract.
During his weekly radio appearance on Tuesday, Jones revealed that a contract extension was coming and that he had some contact with Aubrey since his game-winner on Sunday.
Jones's deal-making was questioned recently in the lead-up to—and aftermath of—the Micah Parsons trade, but he loves to do it. The question is, will Jones sit down with Aurbey's agent, Todd France, who fairly recently negotiated Dak Prescott's latest contract with the Cowboys? Or will he have a one-on-one with Aubrey and figure it all out like he did with Parsons.
This isn't going to be just any kicker contract. With Aubrey's resume he should be in line for the biggest deal for a kicker ever. Harrison Butker signed a four-year, $25.6 million contract last year which made him the highest-paid kicker in the league. Aubrey proceeded to make 19 more field goals than Butker at a higher percentage last season.
Jones is going to have to pay Aubrey. Cowboys fans can't go through this all again. Even with a kicker.