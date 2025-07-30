Stephen Jones Says Cowboys Don't Drag Out Contract Talks Despite History of Doing So

During an interview with @gavindawson, @BryanBroaddus, @ZachWolchuk and @EricChiofalo, #DallasCowboys EVP Stephen Jones dispels the notion that the organization purposely waits to sign players.



'We don't drag deals out.'



Listen to the entire interview in the comments below.⤵️ pic.twitter.com/HVMTx8Mmnk