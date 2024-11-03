Jerry Jones Comments on Cowboys’ Trade Deadline Plans After Ugly Loss
The Dallas Cowboys saw their playoff hopes take a turn for the worse in Sunday’s 27-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons as they dropped their third straight game of the NFL season.
To complicate the Cowboys’ offensive woes, quarterback Dak Prescott was ruled out in the fourth quarter due to a hamstring injury, but he was also seen nursing what appeared to be a swollen hand on the sidelines.
Amid the team’s downward spiral halfway through the season, owner Jerry Jones had a candid response to whether the Cowboys would make any moves ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.
Jones told reporters that the Cowboys have “some things in the mix” and seemed to indicate that the team would be buyers at the deadline.
“We’ll probably do a couple things this week,” Jones said. “I’m a long way from being dismayed about this team this year.”
Jones also briefly spoke about Prescott’s hamstring injury, saying that he was “concerned” and that the Cowboys will have to “take a look at that.”
Jones was asked about the Cowboys’ plans at the Nov. 5 trade deadline last week and said, “If I see something… We look for all the meat on the bone that can improve our team.”
The Cowboys were criticized for several failed plays and miscues in Sunday’s deflating road loss to Atlanta, including a botched fake punt and a questionable fourth-down play call by coach Mike McCarthy. The team moved to 3-5 on the year and will face a tough schedule in the coming weeks against the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans and the NFC leading Washington Commanders.