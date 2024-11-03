NFL Fans Couldn't Stop Laughing at Cowboys' Brutal Fake Punt Attempt
The Dallas Cowboys wanted to go into Atlanta on Sunday and get a win so that they could end a two-game skid and silence some critics with a quaility road victory.
Instead, they have been busy going viral for all the wrong reasons. First they had a fourth-down fail that had NFL fans roasting them. Then right after that play head coach Mike McCarthy was seen slamming his tablet on the turf. Even when they scored, it was disorganized.
Later in the game the Cowboys found a different way to look foolish when on another short fourth down in their own territory they decided to get tricky and attempt a fake punt.
How'd it go? Not great!
Fans had fun laughing at that:
More From Around the NFL
Published