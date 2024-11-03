SI

Jerry Jones Had Emotional Message for Cowboys After Painful Loss to Falcons

The Dallas Cowboys are 3-5 after Sunday's loss to the Falcons.
The Dallas Cowboys' nightmare of a season continued Sunday with a 27-21 loss to Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons.

It was also a painful loss for Jerry Jones's team, as quarterback Dak Prescott left with hand and hamstring injuries and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb got banged up on a play late in the fourth quarter.

Jones spoke with the media after the game, where he addressed the team's plans for this week's trade deadline and he also had a message for the players and coaches after their third straight defeat.

"That room is full or guys who can get it done," Jones said. "I believe in them. Coaches and all."

The Cowboys will host the rival Eagles next Sunday.

