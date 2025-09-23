Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Won’t Have Video Tribute for Micah Parsons’s Homecoming Game
Jerry Jones doesn't seem to be excited for Micah Parsons's return to Dallas this week.
Parsons and the Green Bay Packers will face the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday in his first game against his old team since he was traded in late August.
Jones said it wouldn't be appropriate to welcome Parsons back, despite doing similar tributes for players like Emmitt Smith and Ezekiel Elliott.
"I don't think that's appropriate this way. Emmitt was a different story," Jones said. "But that's not to diminish Micah. But I think Micah's got enough 'welcome,' out there, and we just need to show we've got antidotes for that."
The end of Parsons's time in Dallas was acrimonious, so it's not surprising Jones doesn't want to roll out the red carpet for his former star defender.
The 26-year-old has made a mostly seamless transition to Green Bay, and the Packers have opened the season 2-1. Pro Football Focus has given Parsons an overall grade of 90.1 for the first three weeks, which ranks him third among NFL edge rushers. His pass rush grade of 91.5 also ranks third. Entering Week 4, he has nine tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Micah Parsons Career Stats Before Trade to Green Bay
Parsons spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cowboys and was one of the NFL's best defenders before they traded him to Green Bay. The two-time first-team All-Pro also earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2023. During his four seasons in Dallas, he racked up 52.5 sacks in 63 games played. He has never had fewer than 12 sacks in a season, even after missing four games last year due to a high ankle sprain.
While he has yet to rack up big numbers with the Packers, he has been dealing with a back injury and attempting to fit into a new defense. Despite not putting up any huge sack numbers through three weeks, he ranks third in the NFL in quarterback hits (four), and his PFF numbers show he's impacting games.
As he gets more comfortable in Green Bay, it's safe to assume Parsons will get even better. He may break out in Week 4 against his old team, especially given the Cowboys' issues along the offensive line.