Jerry Jones Says Micah Parsons Can’t Be That Good Because He Never Won a Super Bowl

Jerry Jones is trying out a new line on Micah Parsons ahead of Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and Packers.

Tyler Lauletta

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has had plenty to say since his controversial decision to trade away Micah Parsons.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has had plenty to say since his decision to trade Micah Parsons away to the Packers rather than pay him a massive, but clearly deserved contract extension.

Jones has said that the idea of a trade had been floating for a while, that the move will help the team better stop the run, that he may even trade the picks the Cowboys received from the Packers in the deal to pick up a game-changing superstar.

On Friday, ahead of Parsons’s homecoming game against the Cowboys on Sunday night, Jones delivered is wildest line yet.

“While he does make great plays, there is also a way to approach playing against Micah,” Jones said while speaking with 105.3 The Fan. “As we know, we didn’t exactly win the Super Bowl those years.”

You see, as Jerry so helpfully reminded us, Jones can be stopped, and this is proven by the fact that he never won a Super Bowl in his four seasons playing for the Cowboys.

He didn’t stop there.

If you can’t go undefeated with your superstar defender, why even have him?

More than anything, Jones’s latest comments are further proof that he should be around microphones a bit less.

Making the roster decisions for a professional football team is no easy task, and there are cases where hard choices must be made. All that said, it feels as though every quote Jones has delivered on the topic of Micah Parsons since trading him away has been a strained bit of justification attempting to explain the inexplicable.

On Sunday, we’ll see how Cowboys fans welcome Parsons back, and how they react to seeing Jerry on the big screen.

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

