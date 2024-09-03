SI

Robert Saleh Had Laughably Honest Line About Jets Getting Haason Reddick Back

Reddick has been holding out for a new contract all summer.

Liam McKeone

Aug 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh looks on against the New York Giants during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh looks on against the New York Giants during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports / rich barnes-usa today sports
The New York Jets are less than a week out from their season-opening Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers. They are still missing a key player. All-Pro edge rusher Haason Reddick, acquired via trade this offseason, is still holding out in an effort to secure a new contract.

Reddick has not reported to any offseason activities for New York and even requested a trade at one point, which the franchise bluntly (and publicly) denied. At this point it's hard to imagine either side blinking first, and there is a very low chance Reddick will be available to suit up for the defense anytime soon regardless.

When asked about the Reddick situation, head coach Robert Saleh was laughably honest about what it would feel like to have Reddick return at this stage.

"It’s like finding change in the couch, I guess, right?" he said to reporters on Tuesday. "But, no, he’s a special football player. And when he gets here, when he eventually gets here, he’s only going to help us.”

Given the Jets probably started to prepare like they wouldn't have Reddick weeks ago, one can see why they may view his talents as found money. Which is a very unfortunate stance to have to take in regards to an offseason addition that cost a conditional third-round pick. Especially for a team desperately looking to win right now. Jets fans are probably used to it by now.

With or without Reddick, the Jets will take the field for the 2024 regular season on Monday, Sept. 9.

Liam McKeone

