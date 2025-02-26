One Rather Unsurprising NFL Team Ranked Dead Last in Ownership With F Grade
Members of the New York Jets let their voices be heard in this year's edition of the NFL Players Association survey.
The Jets ranked 29th out of 32 teams overall on the report card, which grades categories such as treatment of families, locker room, team travel, head coach and food options. But they ranked dead last—32nd out of 32 teams—in one category: Team ownership.
According to the survey, players gave owner Woody Johnson the worst grades in the NFL due to his perceived unwillingness to invest in facilities. Jets players also believe that Johnson does not "contribute to a positive team culture," ranking 32nd in that subcategory. Additionally, Johnson landed 31st in his commitment to building a competitive team—edging out only Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper.
Johnson, who purchased the Jets in 2000 for $635 million, often found himself in the news cycle throughout the 2024 NFL season. He fired coach Robert Saleh in early October after five games, and reportedly called for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to be benched as early as Week 4.
It was also reported that Johnson's two teenage sons, Brick and Jack Johnson, have influence over the team's decisions, and he reportedly nixed a potential trade for Cleveland Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy last offseason because his Madden NFL player ratings were too low.
Jeudy went on to have the best season of his career, catching 90 passes for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games.
Last month, Johnson did acknowledge his shortcomings as an NFL owner in a press conference.
"I have to look in the mirror and I have to be a better owner," Johnson said. "And I'm trying to be better."
Johnson will try to turn over a new leaf in 2025 with new general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn in place to try to right the ship. But based on the latest player survey, the athletes in the locker room don't have too much faith in Johnson to turn things around.