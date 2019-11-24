Jets
Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Three in a Row: Four Keys from the Jets in Week 12

Kristian Dyer

Here come the Jets, now suddenly a hot team, winners of three straight and clicking on both sides of the ball. A 34-3 win on Sunday over the Oakland Raiders a shot in the arm for a team that now is clearly pointing in the right direction. 

The defense did a tremendous job against a solid Raiders offense, limiting Oakland to just 208 yards of total offense. Perhaps most impressive is that Josh Jacobs, one of the best running backs in the NFL, was limited to just 34 rushing yards on 10 carries. 

Now 4-7, the Jets are trending upward and talk of unrest among the fans over first-year head coach Adam Gase has gone quiet. 

Four Keys from the Jets in Week 12: 

Ring the Bell 

For the first time since Week 1, the Jets utilized Le’Veon Bell well. Both in the ground game and as a receiver, Bell was an effective part of the offense. 

He went for 108 yards of total offense, including a solid 49 rushing yards on 12 carries. It was important to see Bell running the ball effectively, especially after he was a key offseason addition via free agency. 

They weren’t huge numbers from Bell, but the Jets running back chugged along, adding another dimension to the offense in the win. 

Darnold Progressing 

Four weeks ago, there was talk that Sam Darnold, in his second season in the league, wasn’t progressing. What a difference a month now makes. 

Darnold has been more than solid over the past three weeks, a rise of form which coincides with the Jets recent winning streak. He has just one turnover in those three games. 

Against Oakland, Darnold sparkled. A big afternoon, 22-for-29 for 315 yards and two touchdowns, certainly was a catalyst in the win. So to was no turnovers from the quarterback, a big part of why the Jets offense was so efficient. 

Secondary is Primary 

The Jets backend was tremendous on the afternoon. Led by safety Jamal Adams (seven tackles, .5 sacks), cornerback Arthur Maulet (seven tackles), safety Marcus Maye (four tackles, one pass defended)  and Bless Austin (five tackles, one pass defended), these four paced a secondary that was borderline dominant in the Jets win. 

Despite injuries having decimated their depth, it is a group that has grown incrementally over the last three games. 

All year long, the Jets run defense had gotten attention, and rightly so. But now the pass defense is rounding into form, and doing so with some unheralded cornerbacks. 

Speaking of the Run Defense  

The Jets limited Oakland to just two rushing first downs, doing a good job against an efficient and solid rushing team. 

Running back Josh Jacobs, one of the best running backs in the league, had just 34 rushing yards on 10 carries. The Jets wanted to make Oakland one-dimensional by taking away the run. 

Turns out they made them no-dimensional. The defense was just that good. 

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Statement Win: Jets Thump Raiders

Kristian Dyer
1 0

Three straight wins for the Jets, a complete effort in a 34-3 win over the Raiders

Jets Reward Ryan Griffin, Tight End Gets New Contract

Kristian Dyer
0

Ryan Griffin is having a breakout year with the Jets, resulting in a new contract with the team.

Salary Cap Analyst: Jamal Adams Set to Become Highest Paid Safety in the NFL

Kristian Dyer
0

Jamal Adams is likely to become the NFL's highest paid safety with a new contract likely

Three Things to Watch from the Jets in Week 12

Kristian Dyer
0

With consecutive wins and some confidence, the Jets face a strong and balanced Raiders team on Sunday

Adam Gase's Patience With Sam Darnold Beginning to Pay Off

Kristian Dyer
0

Very little has gone right for Sam Darnold this year but the Jets quarterback has shown a return to form and appears to have taken a step forward in his development.

Winners of Two Straight, Jets Staying Together and Focused

Kristian Dyer
0

A season that started poorly has turned for the better, and now the Jets say they need to stay focused against the Raiders

Hard-Running Josh Jacobs, Physical Raiders Will Test Jets Top-Ranked Run Defense

Kristian Dyer
0

With the best run defense in the NFL, the Jets will face a big test Sunday against the Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs.

Jets Depth Growing Via Unexpected Contributors

Kristian Dyer
0

The Jets have won two straight in large part due to several players showing some signs of development in recent weeks.

Jon Gruden Sees 'Aggressive' Jets Defense as a Headache for His Raiders

Kristian Dyer
0

An 'aggressive' defense and the development of Sam Darnold in recent weeks is an issue for the Raiders, head coach Jon Gruden said.

Optimistic Le'Veon Bell Talks Raiders This Week: 'Definitely a Big One'

Kristian Dyer
0

Le'Veon Bell talks more than needles, says the Raiders game this week is 'Definitely a big one'