A Statement Win: Jets Thump Raiders

It is now three straight wins for the New York Jets, a 34-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders. It was a bad loss for the Raiders, a significant blow to their playoff chances.

A week after they beat-up on a hapless Washington team, the Jets (4-7) put together an emphatic performance on both sides of the ball against the Raiders (6-5). They were relatively clean with just a single turnover.

It was a third straight big performance from quarterback Sam Darnold, who finished 20-for-29 for 315 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. It was an efficient showing from the Jets on offense, who generated 401 yards of total offense

The Jets came into the game with wins in consecutive weeks over the New York Giants and Washington, both teams in the bottom-five in the NFL in terms of their record. The Raiders, however, represent a legitimate win for the Jets, a team that came into Week 12 holding one of the AFC’s two Wild Card slots.

The Jets staked themselves to a 13-3 lead at halftime, led by two field goals by kicker Sam Ficken and a 4-yard touchdown run by out of the ‘Run-Pass Option.’ But it was a snowball effect after halftime that pushed the Jets into statement win territory.

It began on the Jets opening drive of the third quarter. One play after a 69-yard catch and run between Darnold and Braxton Berrios got the ball to the Raiders 4-yard line, the Jets would cash in. Darnold found a wide-open Ryan Griffin for a touchdown and a 20-3 lead.

The Jets then got two more touchdowns in quick succession. After forcing a turnover on downs, a 4-play, 39-yard drive by the Jets resulted in a 27-0 lead via a 1-yard touchdown catch by Robby Anderson. Then safety Brian Poole registered a Pick-6 to punctuate what was becoming a rout.

Offensively, the Raiders struggled against a Jets defense that brought good pressure. Quarterback Derek Carr was 15-for-27 for 127 yards and an interception. The Raiders were limited to 208 yards of total offense and just 10 first touchdowns.